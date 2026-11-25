Understanding how we develop knowledge, skills and expertise

Technical and vocational education has always occupied an important, if sometimes underappreciated, position within the education system in England. The importance of technical education was recognised long before the current discussions about skills shortages, productivity and economic growth. The 1956 White Paper Technical Education sought to establish a more coherent structure for technical education, including the designation of ten Colleges of Advanced Technology. These institutions were intended to strengthen higher-level technical education and respond to the growing demands of an increasingly industrial and technologically sophisticated economy.

Just three years later, the 1959 Crowther Report, 15 to 18, examined the education of young people beyond the age of 15. Although its remit extended across the wider education system, it recognised the importance of technical education and the need to consider how education could better prepare young people for the changing demands of society and employment.

The subsequent decades have brought considerable change. From the development of polytechnics and the expansion of further education colleges, through the introduction of National Vocational Qualifications, apprenticeships and successive reforms to technical qualifications, the sector has continually adapted to the changing demands of employers and learners.

Today, we find ourselves in another period of significant reform.

However, while qualifications, funding arrangements and policy priorities will inevitably continue to change, one question should remain constant: how do we ensure that the teaching, learning and assessment underpinning technical and vocational education are of the highest possible quality?

This is an important question because technical and vocational education is not simply about delivering a curriculum or preparing learners to pass an assessment. It is about developing people who can apply knowledge, demonstrate competence, exercise professional judgement and respond to situations that are often complex, unpredictable and changing. It is about developing expertise.

And this brings us to pedagogy.

Understanding learning: the contribution of cognitive science

One of the most positive developments in education over the last 10–15 years has been the increased prominence of research-informed practice. The emergence of accessible publications such as Why Don’t Students Like School? by Daniel Willingham, How Learning Happens by Paul Kirschner and Carl Hendrick, and WalkThrus by Tom Sherrington and Oliver Caviglioli has helped translate complex research into practical approaches that teachers can consider and implement. This has been complemented by the work of organisations such as the Education Endowment Foundation and the Education and Training Foundation, which have helped bring evidence-informed practice into the professional development of teachers across the sector.

I have always subscribed to a model of learning that is classically defined by cognitive psychologists: a change in long-term memory. In fact, this was a position I had arrived at well before it became a much more prominent feature of the Ofsted Education Inspection Framework in 2019. The framework brought this understanding of learning into sharper focus, making the distinction between what is taught, how it is taught and what learners have actually learned.

The cognitive architecture underpinning this understanding of learning has been explored for decades. Alan Baddeley’s work on working memory, dating back to the 1970s, provides an important foundation. Our working memory has limited capacity, and the way information is presented, processed and connected to existing knowledge influences whether it can be retained in long-term memory.

This has important implications for teaching. We need to consider the prior knowledge learners bring, the cognitive demands we place upon them, how we introduce new concepts, and the opportunities we provide for practice, retrieval and the development of fluency.

However, there is an important question that we need to consider when applying this understanding to further education: is an understanding of cognitive science alone sufficient to explain how people develop technical and vocational expertise?

I would argue that it is not.

Understanding how knowledge is acquired and retained is essential, but technical and vocational education requires us to consider something more. This is where some of the wider educational theories become particularly valuable.

Pedagogical content knowledge: the importance of knowing your subject and how to teach it

One of the most important contributions to understanding teaching is Lee Shulman’s work on pedagogical content knowledge (PCK), particularly his seminal 1986 paper Those Who Understand: Knowledge Growth in Teaching.

Shulman challenged the idea that effective teaching could be understood simply as having strong subject knowledge combined with generic teaching techniques. Instead, he argued that teachers require a distinctive form of knowledge that brings these two elements together: an understanding of how particular subject content can be represented, explained and made accessible to learners.

Consider the difference between someone who is highly competent in their occupation and someone who can effectively teach another person to become competent in that occupation. A highly skilled electrician, chef, engineer, hairdresser or construction professional may possess extensive occupational knowledge and practical expertise. However, this does not automatically mean they understand how to break down that expertise, explain the underlying principles, identify common misconceptions or support a novice in developing the same capabilities.

The teacher needs to understand not only what good practice looks like, but also why it is good practice, how to demonstrate it and how to help learners develop towards it.

This is pedagogical content knowledge in action.

It also highlights an important consideration for FE colleges when recruiting and developing teachers from industry. Occupational expertise is an essential foundation, but the transition from being an expert practitioner to becoming an effective teacher requires deliberate development. We cannot assume that because someone knows how to do something, they automatically know how to teach someone else to do it. At The Sheffield College we have developed and implemented a specific programme to support teachers who join us from industry to help with their pedagogical development.

Pragmatism: learning through experience and purposeful action

If we are to develop a stronger understanding of technical and vocational pedagogy, I believe pragmatism provides an important philosophical starting point.

The work of John Dewey is particularly relevant here. His philosophy of education emphasised the relationship between experience, inquiry, reflection and learning. For Dewey, education should not be disconnected from the world in which people live and work. Learning should involve purposeful activity, the investigation of problems and the application of ideas to real situations.

This has an obvious resonance with technical and vocational education.

A learner studying engineering, for example, needs to understand the scientific and mathematical principles underpinning engineering practice. However, they also need opportunities to apply those principles when designing, constructing, testing and evaluating solutions. The relationship between theory and practice is therefore fundamental.

There is also an important caution here. Experience alone does not guarantee learning. A learner can repeat a practical task many times without necessarily developing a deeper understanding of what they are doing. The role of the teacher is to structure experiences, introduce relevant knowledge, challenge thinking and encourage reflection. In many respects play the role of the ‘more knowledgeable other, a term synonymous with Vygotsky.

This is where pragmatism becomes particularly powerful. It is not simply learning by doing; it is learning through purposeful experience, inquiry and reflection. Most important, and aligned to technical and vocation learning, is that programmes result in tangible and useable knowledge.

Situated learning: understanding the importance of context

Closely connected to pragmatism is the theory of situated learning, developed by Jean Lave and Etienne Wenger, particularly through their 1991 publication Situated Learning: Legitimate Peripheral Participation.

Their work challenges the assumption that learning is simply the transfer of knowledge from one individual to another. Instead, learning is understood as something that takes place through participation in social practices and communities.

Occupational knowledge does not exist in isolation. It is developed and applied within particular environments, with their own expectations, language, routines, equipment, professional standards and ways of working. A learner developing their skills in construction, health and social care, engineering or hospitality needs to understand the context in which those skills are used.

Consider a learner studying professional cookery. They might be able to demonstrate individual cooking techniques in a college kitchen, but professional competence also requires an understanding of timing, coordination, hygiene, communication, working under pressure and responding to the needs of customers. These capabilities develop through participation in increasingly authentic working environments.

This provides a compelling argument for the importance of industry placements, work experience, employer engagement and authentic practical environments. These should not be viewed as additional activities that sit alongside the curriculum. They are important opportunities for learners to develop occupational understanding and participate in the practices of their chosen profession. This is something we place a high value on at The Sheffield College when designing our curricula.

Embodied cognition: learning is more than what happens in the mind

There is another theoretical perspective that I believe deserves greater consideration within technical and vocational pedagogy: embodied cognition.

Traditional explanations of learning have often focused predominantly on mental processes, including attention, memory, reasoning and the development of knowledge. These remain fundamental, but embodied cognition encourages us to consider the relationship between cognition, the body and the environment.

The central proposition is that thinking and learning are not entirely separate from physical action and sensory experience. How we move, interact with objects, use tools and engage with our surroundings can influence how we understand and learn.

A learner developing welding skills, for example, is not simply remembering a sequence of instructions. They are developing an understanding of movement, positioning, pressure, coordination, visual feedback and the relationship between their actions and the quality of the finished weld. Similarly, a learner in health and social care needs to develop practical capabilities involving communication, physical positioning, observation and interaction with another person.

The work of researchers such as Lawrence Shapiro and Margaret Wilson provides useful foundations for exploring embodied cognition, while the wider literature on sensorimotor learning helps explain the relationship between physical experience and cognitive development. Some of this was expertly explained in the in action series book – The Extended Mind – by Emma Turner, David Goodwin and Oliver Caviglioli.

This also provides another reason why we need to think carefully about the design of vocational learning environments. Opportunities to handle equipment, manipulate materials, practise movements, observe demonstrations and receive immediate feedback are not peripheral to learning. They are often central to it.

From novice to expert: applying the principles of effective instruction

Having considered some of the wider theoretical perspectives, it is important not to lose sight of the research that has influenced teaching across all phases of education.

Barak Rosenshine’s Principles of Instruction (2012) remains an excellent example. Drawing upon research into cognitive science, classroom practice and the characteristics of effective instruction, Rosenshine provides a framework that teachers can use to consider how they introduce new material, check understanding, provide practice and support learners to develop independence. Tom Sherrington did an excellent job in making this research accessible to teachers through his Principles in Action book.

There is considerable value in applying these principles to technical and vocational education. However, as with all research-informed approaches, the important question is how we contextualise them.

Take modelling, for example.

In many academic subjects, modelling might involve demonstrating how to solve a mathematical problem, construct an argument or analyse a piece of text. In technical and vocational education, modelling often involves making practical expertise visible. A teacher might demonstrate how to use a particular tool, undertake a procedure, operate machinery, carry out a clinical task or produce a professional standard of work.

The importance of modelling becomes even clearer when we consider the development of expertise.

Novices do not possess the extensive knowledge structures, automaticity or practical fluency of experienced practitioners. What an expert can do almost instinctively may involve a complex combination of knowledge, judgement and physical coordination that a novice cannot yet recognise, let alone reproduce.

Teachers therefore need to break down complex activities into manageable components, make their thinking visible, demonstrate the appropriate techniques and provide opportunities for learners to practise individual elements before bringing them together.

This is closely connected to the work of Anders Ericsson and colleagues on deliberate practice. Expertise is not simply the product of repetition or time spent undertaking an activity. It requires purposeful practice, clear goals, appropriate challenge and feedback that enables performance to improve.

For vocational learners, this means creating opportunities to practise specific occupational skills, receive feedback, identify weaknesses and repeat activities with increasing levels of independence and complexity. This is something we prioritise at The Sheffield College when supporting new teachers transitioning from industry to first understand these principles of instruction, and then to implement them into their practice.

In conclusion, throughout all technical and vocation reform, the pedagogical aspect should never be forgotten if we are to build a truly world-class system.

By Dr Steven Spence, the Vice Principal for Quality, Teaching, Learning, Assessment and Innovation at The Sheffield College