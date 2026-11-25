One of the UK’s leading destinations for future engineers has transformed the way it measures students and researchers work thanks to its latest investment in a Metrios Cross from VICIVISION UK.

The University of Surrey had seen a significant rise in its engineering intake and was experiencing productivity issues around balancing the time taken to mark projects with ensuring its manufacturing department could keep up with production requests from elsewhere in the organisation.

The answer was to install the state-of-the-art Metrios Cross, a machine proven to eliminate unnecessary rejects and downtime, measure multiple parts simultaneously and achieve precise quality control.

Since integrating this new equipment, inspection throughput has almost quadrupled. Marking a module’s worth of student parts, which previously would have taken half a day, can now be completed within the space of 15 to 20 minutes.

And importantly, because the machine can measure multiple parts at the same time rather than individually, the department no longer has to ‘close doors’ or stop manufacturing for the rest of campus during busy periods.

“We chose the Metrios Cross for its intuitive design, its versatility and its ability to operate effortlessly on the shopfloor,” pointed out Brian Eades, Workshop Technician at the University of Surrey.

“Our staff and students measure dimensions by simply drawing on the screen with a finger, making it as straightforward to use as a smartphone.”

He continued:

“Draw a line on your datum/circle or whatever dimension it is you want to measure. It really is foolproof and the quality of the parts we’re producing is going to improve as they can jump straight off a machine and onto this modern inspection unit.”

Metrios, which is one of the main advanced manufacturing solutions offered by the Carfulan Group, is renowned for supplying machines that are simple to use and deliver fast measurement at the point of production and accurate, repeatable optical results.

The University of Surrey detailed their requirements to one of the firm’s experts and a bespoke package was put together, including the addition of a rotary table attachment that gives the department the opportunity for full 360-degree part measurement in one setup.

Beyond the student modules, the Metrios has also become a vital tool for researchers and academics.

The machine provides the capability to reverse engineer specialised or dated parts that have been supplied without original documentation or CAD files. This allows the team to scan an item and draw the information needed to produce modifications in a fraction of the time it took previously.

Chris Fulton, Managing Director at Carfulan Group, added his support:

“The University of Surrey is committed to being at the cutting-edge of new technology that is being used on some of the best shop floors in the UK.

“Our role was to understand its aspirations and the production bottleneck they were facing, developing the Metrios Cross solution that was installed within a day of delivery and with full training given to lecturers and several researchers.

“It is having a monumentally important impact on University activities, but almost equally as important is that it is upskilling the engineers of the future, so they are ready to hit the ground running when they join the world of work.”

Carfulan Group’s advanced manufacturing portfolio spans 3D printing, tool presettting and the latest multi-sensor and optical inspection measurement technology.

The Derbyshire-based company has seen educational demand for this type of equipment rise significantly over the last twelve months with 161 machines now operational at colleges, universities or across technical academies.

This covers departments specialising in engineering and technology, chemicals, art and design, medical sciences, dental and materials science.

Chris went on to add:

“Digital Anatomy printing seems to be the biggest driver for us in this sector – its unique capabilities across material science and software create a good platform for anatomy research, surgical training and outreach to local health institutes.

“Sheffield Teaching Hospital, University of Hull and Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland are examples of where we have really strong relationships.”

He concluded:

“Dental education is another market with strong potential, thanks to our ability print Endo teeth, Kavo teeth and education models for surgical exercises. The feedback we’re getting is that there is a clear business case for additive manufacturing, as our clients are seeing huge savings from printing their own compared to purchasing them from a dental supply company.”