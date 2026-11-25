The University of Sunderland has secured more than £1.88 million in Office for Students (OfS) funding to support the development of its new Dental Academy.

The Dental Academy will offer a range of dental programmes, including Dental Hygiene, Dental Therapy, and Dental Technician training, with the first courses expected to launch in September 2027.

The University will use the £1,882,115 funding to create a bespoke dental laboratory and invest in specialist equipment.

Rachel Elliott, Associate Head of School: Dental Education at the University of Sunderland, said:

“It is fantastic news that we have been successful in receiving the OfS funding.

“This will help support the development of the Dental Academy and investment in specialist equipment for teaching and learning.

“The funding award demonstrates the recognition for the need for growth and investment in dental education across the UK to support the future workforce and patient access to care.”

The University of Sunderland is one of only 70 colleges and universities across the country to have been awarded a share of £84.5 million of capital funding.

Projects competing for the latest round of OfS funding had to address the government’s national strategy and priority sectors for growth and meet the needs of local employers and regional economies, as identified in Local Skills Improvement Plans or Skills England’s priorities.

Universities and colleges were also required to demonstrate that their capital projects and expenditure would be well managed, provide value for money and be environmentally sustainable.

David Smy, OfS’s Deputy Director of Enabling Regulation, said:

“The standard of bids was very high, making for another extremely competitive process. We heard about all sorts of exciting new projects being planned by universities and colleges across the country, many of which can immediately be launched. These projects cover a wide range of key subject areas, from the creative industries to healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, science and digital technology.

“Having access to brand new, or vastly improved, facilities mean that students’ learning, both now and in future generations, will be greatly enhanced. This substantial investment is helping to drive economic growth and, above all, will enable students to acquire the advanced range of skills they will need in today’s workplaces.”

The University of Sunderland is a life-changing institution with underpinning ambitions to be student-focused, professions-facing and society-shaping. It welcomes all with talent into higher education and supports students to reach their full potential.