Four talented young cricketers studying at Llandarcy Academy of Sport have been selected for Glamorgan Cricket’s girls’ and boys’ winter training squads, marking another major milestone in their sporting development.

Students Carys Jenkins, Elizabeth Cox and Harley Thomas have been selected for the Glamorgan Cricket Academy whilst Freya Derrick has been selected for the U18 Glamorgan County Age Squad. Each has demonstrated outstanding commitment and ability, progressing through club, regional and county cricket while continuing their studies at NPTC Group of Colleges. Harley studies Level 3 Sport and Physical Activity at Llandarcy Academy of Sport whilst Freya, Carys and Elizabeth study A Levels at Neath College.

Freya Derrick

Freya has been playing cricket for nine years and currently represents Neath Cricket Club, where she was part of the team that recently secured promotion to the Premier League.

A fast bowler, Freya has represented Glamorgan at County Age Group level and is currently involved with the Glamorgan Under-18 squad, having previously played for the Under-16s. She has also represented Cricket Wales South at Under-15 level.

Her best bowling figures for Glamorgan to date are two wickets for just eight runs. A dedicated sportswoman, Freya continues to work hard on her game and develop her skills alongside her coaches and teammates.

Carys Jenkins

Carys has played cricket for around eight years, beginning at Briton Ferry Steel Cricket Club before moving to Port Talbot Town Cricket Club, where she currently plays.

An off-spin bowler, Carys has represented Wales at Under-13 and Under-15 level and Glamorgan at Under-16 and Under-18 level, competing two years above her age group. Her performances have earned her selection for the Glamorgan Emerging Player Programme and, subsequently, the Glamorgan Academy.

During the 2026 season, Carys bowled 169 overs, taking an impressive 39 wickets. She also plays for Panthers Cricket Club, a women’s team that has won the Premier League for three consecutive seasons.

Having only switched to off-spin two seasons ago, Carys has rapidly developed into a highly valued spinner, as well as establishing herself as a reliable fielder capable of performing in crucial positions.

Elizabeth Cox

Elizabeth has been playing cricket for 11 years and currently represents Port Talbot Town Cricket Club, primarily as an opening batter.

Her 2026 season included a remarkable milestone when she scored 200 not out for Glamorgan Under-16s against Dorset. Across the season, she amassed an impressive 2,226 runs from 59 games.

Elizabeth has represented Wales from a young age, playing at Under-13, Under-15 and Under-18 level, including competing three years above her age group. She has also represented Glamorgan at Under-16 and Under-18 level.

Her continued progression has led to selection for the Glamorgan Emerging Player Programme and now the Glamorgan Academy.

Harley Thomas

Harley has demonstrated exceptional progression through the Welsh cricket pathway, representing South Wales from the age of 11.

He went on to represent Wales at Under-13 and Under-15 level, achieving his first five-wicket haul for Glamorgan against Gloucestershire. His performances earned him selection for the Glamorgan Emerging Player Programme.

Harley also made history at club level as the youngest player to represent Port Talbot Town Cricket Club’s first team, making his debut at just 14 years old. He was subsequently named the club’s Young Player of the Year.

During the 2026 season, Harley finished as Glamorgan Under-16s’ leading wicket-taker before progressing to the Under-18 squad, competing two years above his age group. His performances were recognised with a Glamorgan Academy contract.

Harley has also secured sponsorship from leading cricket brand GRAY-NICOLLS and recently travelled to India with the Academy for a 10-day training camp in Bangalore, gaining valuable experience of playing and training in subcontinental conditions.

His achievements were further recognised when he was named Neath College Sportsman of the Year 2026.

Sports Lecturer Rachel Jones said: “We are incredibly proud of four of our talented cricket students who have achieved significant milestones in their sporting journeys, reflecting their dedication, hard work, and outstanding potential within the sport.

As a college, we are committed to supporting our student-athletes as they pursue excellence both on and off the field. We will continue to provide flexible opportunities and ongoing support to help them successfully balance their academic studies with their cricketing commitments as they progress through these exciting stages of their development.”

The achievements of Freya, Carys, Elizabeth and Harley reflect their talent, dedication and commitment to developing both academically and within their sport.

Everyone at NPTC Group of Colleges wishes all four students the very best of luck as they take the next step in their cricketing journeys.