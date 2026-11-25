Instep has launched the first programme in its new AI Units Leadership Series – Strategy & Opportunity.

The levy-funded Level 5 programme was designed to help organisations build AI-fluent leaders who can identify opportunities, evaluate risks and create strategies that turn AI ambition into organisational advantage. Developed to address growing client demand, it supports employers seeking to accelerate AI adoption while strengthening the human capabilities that drive long-term success.

According to the NatWest AI Adoption Report, 44% of UK SME and mid-market businesses are already using AI, with a further 41% planning to. However, skills gaps are a key reason why almost a third (29%) of those surveyed remain at the experimental stage of adoption.

The Strategy & Opportunity programme will help address this by providing leaders and professionals with the knowledge and expertise to understand how to harness AI responsibly and effectively. Moving beyond theory, it will give learners practical tools and techniques to assess organisational and workforce AI readiness, identify high-value opportunities, develop AI strategies and evaluate risk and governance.

Hayley Wilcox, CEO at Instep, explained:

“Organisations don’t need more AI hype. They need people who understand where AI can create value, where human judgement matters most, and how to bring others with them through change. That’s why we’ve created the AI Units Leadership Series. It reflects our belief that the organisations that thrive will combine AI fluency with the capabilities that make people uniquely human, from critical thinking and decision-making to communication, collaboration and leadership.”

Lauren Webb, Chief Revenue Officer at Instep, added:

“Every organisation has access to the same AI tools. Competitive advantage will come from how effectively people use them. The challenge for employers isn’t whether AI will transform the workplace, it’s whether their workforce is ready to maximise the opportunity. Through our AI Units Leadership Series, we’re helping organisations develop AI-fluent leaders who can identify opportunities, make informed decisions and turn AI ambition into meaningful business impact.”

Each of the five modules will be delivered over a six-week period by Instep’s team of expert, highly-qualified trainers and led by practitioners with in-depth, first-hand experience of key sectors including local authorities, manufacturing, and retail. Through facilitated masterclasses, workplace application, coaching and collaborative learning, learners will gain practical skills they can apply immediately, creating measurable value for both themselves and their organisation. The first cohorts will start in February 2027.