TV personality Baasit Siddiqui will be the special guest at an event celebrating projects making a positive difference to communities across Derby and Derbyshire.

The University of Derby’s peer-reviewed Civic Community Fund supports local groups, organisations and individuals whose work delivers direct benefits to their communities.

In addition to receiving seed funding, selected applicants are given the opportunity to work with University of Derby researchers and other experts to showcase their projects and share their impact across the wider civic community.

The celebration event, to be held at the University’s Cavendish Building on 2 December, will feature a panel discussion exploring the value of partnerships and collaboration in driving positive change.

It will be chaired by Gogglebox star, Derby alumni, educator and University Civic Champion Baasit Siddiqui, alongside Professor Rhiannon Jones PHD, Head of Civic and Communities at the University of Derby.

Other panellists are Lucy Robinson, Director of People and Culture at the East Midlands Chamber; Alison Clark, Director of Culture, Visitor Economy & Sport at East Midlands Combined County Authority, Helen Kennedy – Professor of Creative & Cultural Industries at the University of Nottingham, and Richard Donovan, Global Head of Social Innovation at analytics company Experian.

Eight recipients of the Civic Community Fund will demonstrate the breadth of work being delivered, including canal-based educational initiatives, student mental health programmes, creative arts and breakdancing projects that inspire aspiration, and digital creator programmes supporting neurodivergent young people.

Professor Rhiannon Jones PHD, Head of Civic and Communities at the University of Derby, said:

“The University of Derby is proud to be a civic institution that is committed to working closely with local communities and stakeholders to fulfil its Civic University Agreement.

“Over the past year, funded projects have supported communities, strengthened partnerships, and created new opportunities for people across the region.

“The celebration event is an opportunity to showcase those achievements and hear directly from the organisations delivering this work.”

Launched in June 2022, the Civic Community Fund supports the University’s Civic University Agreement by developing local partnerships and investing in projects that deliver positive benefits for communities.

While the fund is a relatively recent initiative, the University has a long history of supporting community projects, providing funding to inspiring groups across Derbyshire that make a tangible difference to people’s lives.

Baasit Siddiqui said:

“The Civic Community Fund projects are making a real difference in communities across Derby and Derbyshire, and I am looking forward to hearing stories from those who have benefitted from the fund.

“Derby is a great city, built on community spirit, pride and resilience and those qualities are reflected in the projects supported by the University of Derby Civic Community Fund.”

The University of Derby is committed to creating positive social, cultural, economic, health and environmental impact through its teaching, research and civic activity. The University holds a Bronze Watermark from the National Co-ordinating Centre for Public Engagement (NCCPE), recognising its commitment to embedding public engagement across its work and strengthening partnerships with communities and stakeholders.