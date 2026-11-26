The internal controls questionnaire is easy to overlook among DfE’s documents relating to FE funding audits. Its title appears innocuous; there are no right or wrong answers and providers are not graded on their responses. It does not directly identify funding errors or place funding at risk. That said, the answers can indicate areas where funding errors are more likely to arise and may influence where auditors focus their work.

The questionnaire is one of the three main elements of a funding audit, alongside testing the learner sample and learners identified through Provider Data Self-Assessment Toolkit (PDSAT) reports. Providers selected for audit will therefore be expected to complete it and should not underestimate its importance. There is one exception for providers new to DfE-funded apprenticeship delivery. Where an apprenticeship provider has operated for less than two academic years, DfE uses a separate new training provider or employer controls questionnaire. It serves a similar purpose, assessing governance, data and internal controls alongside testing of a sample of apprentices. That exception aside, let us return our focus to the internal controls questionnaire and why providers would be wise not to overlook it.

Why the questionnaire matters

Internal controls questionnaires have been used across audit sectors for decades. Their purpose is to assess an organisation’s control environment and, consequently, the risk of non-compliance. A control is a measure designed to prevent a process from being circumvented or applied incorrectly, which could otherwise lead to non-compliance. The control environment is the collection of these measures across the organisation.

The answers help auditors understand how a provider operates and may direct them towards areas that require closer examination. They can also influence the expectations with which auditors approach the audit. A provider with clear processes, supported by evidenced controls, is more likely to deliver consistently and accurately. Where controls are weak or undocumented, staff may be unclear about what they should do, why it is required, when it should happen and who is responsible. Making it up as you go along is never a recipe for success, especially when staff across an organisation are making it up in different ways.

Providers should therefore take care when completing the questionnaire. A clear and accurate response creates a positive first impression, but its importance goes beyond presentation. Auditors may refer to the answers during testing, particularly when considering whether a finding is isolated or indicates a wider weakness in a process or control.

Your responses must reflect your practice

Documented policies and procedures can help demonstrate the provider’s intended approach, including the controls needed to support effective governance under the DfE provider financial handbook for independent training providers. Providers should reference their policies in their responses to the questionnaire and present them to corroborate those responses. If there is any doubt about whether an audit finding in the learner sample or PDSAT testing is isolated or systematic, a policy can help demonstrate the provider’s overall approach. I have seen this first-hand in DfE audits. For example, where a query arose over how prior learning had been accounted for in a learner’s file, a strong policy helped to resolve it. A policy must, however, reflect controls that are genuinely in place, understood by staff and supported by evidence, rather than arrangements that exist only on paper. If it does not, that will become clear when auditing reveals non-compliance, and the credibility the provider sought to build from their completed questionnaire is rapidly undone. Hence the importance of regularly reviewing policies, keeping track of review dates and confirming that the processes and controls described in them operate in practice.

A topical aspect of the questionnaire is where providers use self-employed tutors. Answers to question 1 of the governance section may lead auditors to examine whether those individuals are directly managed and controlled. Where they are not, DWP may consider the arrangement to be subcontracting. I know from discussions with former colleagues in DfE Audit that auditors may examine the provider’s organisation chart at this point. If freelance staff are not included, this may prompt questions about how they are managed and whether they are controlled in the same way as employed staff. This is a particularly topical issue because DWP has confirmed that its review of the apprenticeship subcontracting rules is taking longer than planned, with any resulting changes now not taking effect until August 2027. That review includes the sensitive question of where freelance delivery staff sit within the definition of subcontracting and what directly managed and controlled looks like in practice. A response in the questionnaire intended simply to explain the workforce model could therefore result in further audit testing. This is another reason why completing the questionnaire should not be taken lightly. Be ready to respond to questions from the auditors arising from the questionnaire.

What the questionnaire tells providers

The questions closely reflect the funding audit working papers and broadly follow their order and scope. This helps providers understand both the evidence required for the learner sample and the areas auditors are likely to examine.

Learning support provides a good example. The questionnaire asks providers to explain how they ensure that support is claimed only in months when reasonable adjustments are delivered, reviewed at least every three months, stopped when no longer required and supported by cost evidence where exceptional learning support is claimed.

This additional detail shows providers more clearly what evidence and controls DfE expect, in both the questionnaire and the sample of files in the audit. It should also support a more consistent approach when auditors review the questionnaire.

The “process and controls confirmed by the provider” column encourages providers to focus on the relevant controls rather than include unnecessary background information. The auditors’ comments column allows observations and recommendations to be recorded against individual questions, making it easier to identify and address weaknesses.

The questionnaire includes references to the relevant sections of the funding rules to help providers check the requirements, ensure their responses reflect the rules and investigate any weaknesses before an audit begins. That consolidates the role of the questionnaire in the provider’s armoury of methods to ensure funding compliance.

A real hidden gem in the internal controls questionnaire is the subcontracting section. For providers that subcontract, DfE uses separate working papers as part of the funding audit to test compliance with key subcontracting requirements, but it does not publish those working papers. The subcontracting section of the questionnaire therefore gives providers a valuable insight into the subcontracting evidence that DfE tests in a funding audit.

Do not wait for an audit

Providers should not wait until an audit is announced before completing the questionnaire. It can be used as a structured self-assessment of whether controls are in place, understood by staff and operating as intended. Completing it now and reviewing it at least annually means that only recent changes should need to be considered if DfE selects the provider for audit. It can also form part of a mock funding audit which, alongside testing of learner data and evidence, can identify deficient processes and controls that could lead to funding errors and make recommendations to address them. Any actions can then be agreed with senior management and progress reported to the audit committee. The questionnaire may not directly identify funding errors, but it can reveal the deficient processes and controls that allow them to happen. Providers that use it properly, and act on what it tells them, will be far better prepared when DfE auditors arrive. It is far better to identify a weak control through a mock funding audit than wait for a DfE auditor to find it for you.

By Rupert Crossland, Director of Audit and Compliance, Professional Assessment Limited