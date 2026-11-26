The University of Salford’s pro-bono community law clinic, SILKS, has reported a significant rise in people seeking help with workplace issues, with employment-related enquiries increasing by 300% this calendar year.

The growth in employment-related enquiries reflects a broader increase in demand for the clinic’s services, which has received over 400 requests for assistance across employment, housing, family and other matters this year.

Sean Ell, practising Barrister and Law Lecturer at the University of Salford, said:

“We’ve seen a substantial increase in people coming to us for help with employment-related issues over the past year. Many are facing difficult situations such as unpaid wages, disputes with employers or uncertainty about their rights when businesses relocate or cease trading.



“The current economic climate is undoubtedly having an impact. At the same time, access to legal representation is difficult and often unavailable or prohibitively expensive.”

The clinic estimates that the support provided across all case types during the past year would have had a commercial value of around £215,000, highlighting the considerable social impact of the service for both students and the wider community.

Sean continued:

“Our students work alongside experienced legal professionals to help clients understand their rights and options. We may not always be able to help in every case, particularly where court deadlines are imminent, but we can often provide guidance, support and referrals that help people take the next steps.

“We’re also seeing growing interest in employment rights education. As awareness of our services increases through outreach and community events, more people are recognising the importance of understanding their workplace entitlements and seeking advice before problems escalate.”

Operated by some of the University’s Law lecturers who are qualified and practising lawyers and supported by Salford students working under their supervision, SILKS has experienced sustained growth in demand, with referrals increasing year on year between 2019 and 2025, reflecting the growing need for accessible legal support across the community.

The clinic supports both University of Salford students and members of the local community, offering free legal advice and assistance across a range of areas. For many clients, the clinic provides access to legal support that would otherwise be unavailable, while also giving Law students valuable practical experience working on real cases under professional supervision.

Sean concludes:

“As economic pressures continue to affect both workers and businesses, demand for free legal advice has risen significantly, particularly among those who may find the cost of private legal advice prohibitive.

“The rise in enquiries we’re seeing suggests that many people simply don’t know where to turn when something goes wrong at work. Everyone has rights in the workplace, regardless of their role or circumstances, and seeking advice early can often prevent problems from escalating. We would encourage anyone with concerns to seek support at the earliest opportunity and ensure they understand the options available to them.”