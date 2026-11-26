The latest ONS figures show 959,000 young people aged 16 to 24 were NEET in July to September 2026, down 22,000 on the quarter but up 17,000 on the year. The annual increase is now driven by economic inactivity among young women.

959,000 young people aged 16 to 24 are NEET, down 22,000 on the quarter but up 17,000 on the year

12.7% NEET rate, down 0.3 percentage points on the quarter and largely unchanged on the year

Economically inactive NEETs up 8,000 on the quarter to 596,000, and up 22,000 on the year

Unemployed NEETs down 30,000 on the quarter to 363,000, and down 5,000 on the year

Young women account for the whole annual increase, up 41,000 to 476,000, while young men fell 24,000 to 483,000

Female NEET rate 12.9%, up 1.0 point on the year, now above the male rate of 12.5%

18 to 24 group at 14.6%, with 867,000 young adults NEET

The latest figures released today by the Office for National Statistics show 959,000 young people aged 16 to 24 were not in education, employment or training (NEET) in July to September 2026. That is 12.7% of all young people, down 0.3 percentage points on the quarter and largely unchanged on the year.

This is the second consecutive quarterly fall, taking the total from 981,000 in April to June. Compared with the same quarter of 2025, however, there are still 17,000 more young people out of both work and study, and the ONS continues to advise users to focus on long term movements rather than single quarter changes.

What Actually Moved

The 22,000 quarterly fall came entirely from unemployment. Unemployed NEETs, those actively looking for work, fell 30,000 on the quarter to 363,000. Economically inactive NEETs, those not looking for work, rose 8,000 to 596,000.

This reverses the pattern reported in August, when almost all of the annual growth was among unemployed young people. Over the year, unemployed NEETs are now down 5,000 while inactive NEETs are up 22,000. On these figures the annual increase is once again about young people who are not looking for work at all, rather than young people looking and not finding it.

Young Women Now Carry the Annual Increase

The gender picture has changed sharply since the last release. There were 476,000 NEET young women in July to September 2026, up 41,000 on the year and up 25,000 on the quarter. The female NEET rate stands at 12.9%, up 1.0 percentage point on the year and 0.6 on the quarter.

There were 483,000 NEET young men, down 24,000 on the year and down 47,000 on the quarter. The male rate fell 1.3 percentage points on the quarter to 12.5%, and is now 0.8 points lower than a year ago. In August young men accounted for 25,000 of the 30,000 annual rise. In this release the female NEET rate is higher than the male rate.

Inactivity is where the difference sits. Of the 596,000 economically inactive NEETs, 335,000 were young women and 261,000 were young men. Inactive young women are up 28,000 on the year, while inactive young men are down 6,000. Among unemployed NEETs, young men still make up the larger group at 222,000 against 141,000 young women, but male unemployment fell 18,000 on the year while female unemployment rose 13,000.

Young Adults Still Carry the Higher Rate

The 18 to 24 age group accounts for 867,000 of the total, down 28,000 on the quarter and 14,000 on the year. At 14.6% the rate fell 0.5 percentage points on both the quarter and the year.

Because the 18 to 24 group fell by more than the total over the year, the figures imply that the annual rise sits with 16 and 17 year olds, at around 92,000 and up roughly 31,000 on the year. The ONS does not publish exact figures for this group in the bulletin and it is a small part of the sample, so this should be treated with caution, but it is a group that falls squarely within the FE sector’s remit.

Data Quality

The ONS repeats that Labour Force Survey estimates remain volatile, particularly for small breakdowns such as NEET. The achieved sample was 80,271 individuals in July to September 2026, down 1.1% on April to June. The ONS also restates that an operational error in May 2026 led to temporary under resourcing of telephone collection, with minimal impact on headline estimates. As covered in August, LFS outputs are now designated official statistics, and the ONS is prioritising the Transformed Labour Force Survey rather than seeking reaccreditation.

Strategic Implications for FE and Skills

Three things follow for senior leaders in the FE and skills sector.

First, the annual growth has moved back to inactivity, and specifically to young women. With 335,000 economically inactive young women who are NEET, provision that relies on people coming forward will continue to miss a large part of the cohort. Childcare, flexible study patterns and health related support remain the practical levers.

Second, the implied rise among 16 and 17 year olds, if it holds in future releases, points to young people leaving or never starting post 16 provision. Retention, transition support between school and college, and tracking of young people who drop out early are all relevant here.

Third, the fall in unemployed NEETs is welcome, but two quarters of falling totals against an annual rise does not yet show a change in the trend.

Looking Ahead

The next NEET release is scheduled for 25 February 2027. Alan Milburn’s final Young People and Work report has now been published, and the February figures will be the first to cover a period after its recommendations. The Youth Guarantee also remains in its implementation phase.

Sector Reaction

Dr Emily Andrews, Director of Policy and Research at Learning and Work Institute (L&W), said:

“The NEET rate is now 12.7% – a slight drop, but well above the 5% aim set out by Alan Milburn (and the sub-10% rate managed by the best performers in the OECD).

“Big reforms (done well) take time. But to get the NEET rate moving below 10%,the Government needs to move on some of the set-pieces recommended in last weeks’ review: start opening up employment support to all young people (not just those claiming benefits), get going on the expansion to the jobs grants and actively start creating more education and training places. Last week’s DfE announcement that colleges will be funded for every 16-18-year-old they teach was a very welcome start.”