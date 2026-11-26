Students at the University of Sunderland have gained first-hand insight into how leading organisations are building a more sustainable, resilient and digitally driven future, and the skills needed to succeed in it.

The Industry Insights Conference, aimed specifically at BA (Hons) Business and Management and Master of Business Administration (MBA) students, offered a unique opportunity to engage directly with industry professionals, gain a practical understanding of business strategy and explore career pathways that align with the changing demands of the global market.

This year’s theme was Building Adaptive Capability for a Sustainable Future.

Held on Tuesday 24 November, the event – attended by more than 300 students – brought together academics and leading experts for a practical, informative session at the University’s Tom Cowie Lecture Theatre, St Peter’s Campus.

Through a keynote address, industry panel discussion and learning integration session, the conference gave students valuable insights and practical skills to help them succeed in today’s fast-changing business environment and understand how businesses are innovating to meet sustainability challenges.

Industry speakers and panellists were:

Keith Atkinson, Commercial Director, Ingersoll Rand

Andy Scott, Head of Human Resources, Darchem Engineering Ltd

Phil Wood, Vice President, Marelli Automotive

Trevor Metcalfe, Plant Manager, Marelli Automotive

Aneel Mussarat, Founder and CEO, MCR Property Group

Nathan Rowland, Senior Digital Adoption Specialist, Sunderland Software City

Angela Brown, Training in Care Limited

Hazel Pate, Gentoo Group Limited

The Industry Insights Conference is a flagship event hosted annually by the University’s Faculty of Business and Technology to bridge theory and industry practice, giving students the opportunity to listen and interact with employers embedded in the modules for the academic year.

Dr Ifeanyi Onyemere, Lecturer in Business and Management at the University of Sunderland and event host, said:

“Nothing compares to hearing directly from the people behind business decisions. It gives students the opportunity to ask questions, understand the alternatives that were considered and see how decisions are made in practice. That was what I wanted them to take away from the conference.

“For our teaching and research teams, it was also a valuable chance to test our ideas against industry experience and gain fresh perspectives.”

Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University’s Faculty of Business and Technology, Professor Alex Hope, who delivered the welcome address, said:

“Universities are at their best when academic knowledge and real-world business practice come together.

“This conference provides an opportunity for our students to engage directly with employers, explore the challenges facing industry and develop the skills and perspectives needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. It reflects our commitment as a Faculty to developing graduates who are not only ready for the workplace but equipped to shape a more sustainable, innovative and resilient future.”

Keith Atkinson, Commercial Director at Ingersoll Rand, added:

“It was a privilege to take part and to discuss experiences and knowledge with students, faculty and fellow industry guests.

“I left the event inspired by the stories shared and the enthusiasm of the attendees to learn and apply practical advice in future leadership roles, as well as with some interesting new connections.”