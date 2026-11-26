The BAFTA nominee left school with no qualifications before an English teacher brought him to The City of Liverpool College, where his career began

Actor James Nelson-Joyce, star of BBC One’s This City Is Ours, returned to The City of Liverpool College yesterday (Wednesday 25 November) to open a theatre named in his honour.

The studio at the College’s Arts Centre previously known as G2, is now the James Nelson-Joyce Theatre. At a special celebration in front of current performing arts students, staff and guests, Principal and Chief Executive Elaine Bowker presented James with the theatre’s new plaque at the Myrtle Street campus.

James admitted he was hesitant about having a theatre named after him at first, until his sister persuaded him it would show students that this could be a pathway into a career.

James said: “I’m privileged that they named it after me, but it could have been named after Bobby Schofield or any of the amazing actors who have come from the College. It’s not for me, it’s for the students. If I can do it, you can do it, with dedication, hard work and a thick skin.”

Meeting the next generation

Before the official naming celebration, James sat down with a small group of students for a Question Time session, answering their questions about his career and life as an actor.

He then took to the stage for a This Is Your Life-style interview with his friend Craig Cavanagh, looking back on his journey from his early days at College to BBC One.

He recalled how, as a football-mad schoolboy, he tricked his way into Liverpool FC’s ground on work experience by saying he wanted to be a physiotherapist, when all he really wanted was to meet the players. He also explained that seeing Jamie Carragher, whose family lived nearby, make it as a footballer made his own dreams feel within reach.

Speaking at the ceremony, Elaine Bowker told James: “Your success is a testament to your talent, your hard work, your dedication and your self-belief. Throughout your career, you’ve stayed true to yourself, true to your values and true to your Liverpool roots.”

From Walton to BBC One

James grew up in Walton and left school expecting to work on building sites with his dad. His English teacher, Miss Griffiths, saw his potential and brought him to the College. “Kids like me don’t do acting,” he told her. He enrolled anyway.

He went on to train at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London, where he was advised to lose his accent if he wanted to work. He chose to keep it.

His credits include Time, The Gold and A Thousand Blows, in which he starred alongside Stephen Graham. In 2026, his performance in This City Is Ours earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor. He still lives in Liverpool.

In This City Is Ours, he plays Michael Kavanagh, right-hand man to Sean Bean’s crime boss Ronnie. The series was the BBC’s most-watched new drama of 2025 and returned to BBC One in October.

He is one of three former students in the cast. Bobby Schofield, who plays the gang’s enforcer Peter ‘Bonehead’ Murphy, completed his HNC in Performing Arts and Musical Theatre at the College in 2012. The pair are long-time friends and also appeared together in the BBC prison drama Time.

Mike Noble, who grew up with James in Walton and plays Banksey, Michael’s right-hand man, also studied at the College’s Arts Centre.

James said:

“It was definitely this place that made me believe it was achievable with hard work and determination. Whatever your dreams are, whether it’s acting, singing, dancing or camera operating, go for it and don’t apologise. It’s not a million miles away. It could happen tomorrow, it could happen in ten years’ time, but just don’t stop.”

Where talent takes the stage

Today’s students train in dedicated acting studios, dance spaces and rehearsal rooms, alongside a recently refurbished multi-purpose venue fitted with professional sound and lighting. They learn from tutors who have worked in the industry, and the College’s partnerships with the Royal Court and the Everyman give them routes into Liverpool’s performing arts scene while they’re still studying.

The James Nelson-Joyce Theatre will be there for students to rehearse, perform and learn, and James won’t be a stranger to it. He has committed to returning to the College to run masterclasses for students, sharing what he’s learned on set and in the industry first-hand.

And there’s real work for them to aim at, close to home. Liverpool is the most filmed city in the UK outside London. The Batman, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Fantastic Beasts and Captain America: The First Avenger have all filmed here, alongside Peaky Blinders and This City Is Ours.

Elaine Bowker, Principal and Chief Executive of The City of Liverpool College, said:

“James walked through our doors as a teenager who wasn’t sure acting was something people like him could do. Today, his name is on the door of the theatre our students will learn in for years to come. We’re so proud of him, and proud that he’s never forgotten where he started. Every student who steps onto that stage will know their story can go just as far.”

James added:

“This is where it started for me. I hope the students, and the teachers as well, see this as a reminder that this is just the start of the journey, and that they get the same progression it gave me.”

James studied acting at The City of Liverpool College before training at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London. He was nominated for the 2026 BAFTA for Best Actor for This City Is Ours.