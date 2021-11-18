 
Gender pay gap in education has worsened over the last decade

Details
#EqualPayDay - Women locked out of growing sectors as the gender pay gap widens  

Today marks this year's Equal Pay Day (18th November), the day where women effectively, on average, stop earning relative to men because of the gender pay gap.

Equal Pay Day is a national campaign led by The Fawcett Society in the UK. It marks the day where women effectively on average, stop earning relative to men because of the gender pay gap. 

The gender pay gap for all UK employees increased in the year up to April 2021, recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has shown.

Research collated by the House of Commons has shown that women were more likely to be in sectors shut down by Covid, and were more likely to have lost their job or been furloughed.

Commenting on Equal Pay Day, Thursday 18 November 2021, NAHT, WomenEd, ASCL and NGA discuss findings from a forthcoming joint report** which reveals that in education, regardless of school phase or structure, men are typically still earning more than women – and the more senior the position, the wider the gap becomes.

Paul Whiteman 100x100Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

 “We’ve seen school leadership pay eroded for everyone over the last decade, but it seems that for our female school leaders there has been a ‘double hit.’

"Our forthcoming report is intended to continue this much needed conversation, helping to empower our members and female leaders everywhere, and use our platform to press for the changes in the system that are sorely needed.”

Vivienne Porritt, Co-founder and Global Strategic Leader, WomenEd, said: 

“In WomenEd we hear of many examples where women are paid less than men for the same role and with the same or greater experience. Our forthcoming report shows that such inequality is more significant than women realise. We want women to know that they have a right to talk about pay and to challenge any pay inequality so that, collectively, and in collaboration with other sector organisations, we can make a difference for all women leaders and educators.”

Rachael Warwick, ASCL Past President, said: 

“ASCL has put its work on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) front and centre over the last three years. We’re all familiar with the oft quoted and stubbornly static statistics regarding the lower numbers of women leaders in our schools and colleges, particularly those with protected characteristics and the compelling arguments for the need for change. Not only is this a moral imperative but we know that more diverse groups make better decisions, bringing a myriad of perspectives to the table and avoiding ‘the warm glow of homophily’ which Matthew Syed articulates so convincingly in his book, ‘Rebel Ideas’. As a leadership organisation, ASCL has a responsibility, and the influence amongst our 21,000 members, to make a positive difference. We need female leaders to represent the profession.  We will support our membership to take these much-needed steps.”

Emma Knights OBE, Chief Executive, National Governance Association, said:

 “Governing boards determine the organisation’s pay policy and have a very specific role in setting the pay of the most senior leader. Employers need to ensure themselves that all staff are treated fairly, equitably, and lawfully. We need to encourage and reward all the talent within schools and trusts. It is through developing our staff that we will provide the best possible education for pupils. The National Governance Association is committed to ensuring boards have all the information they need to do this well without a gender penalty. Governing boards are in prime position to effect change by ensuring a healthy organisational culture which is open to giving equalities, diversity, and inclusion active and on-going consideration.”

Ann Franke100x100Ann Francke, Chief Executive of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), said:  

“We should have put this annual marker to bed years ago and be in a far better position on equality of pay by now.

“But we’re still not there yet. There are reasons why women lag behind men in pay, not least because working practices haven’t kept pace with how employees, particularly women, want or need to work. 

“Our own recent research with The Work Foundation found that there is much to be done by businesses to modernise their working practices and embrace agile working, but there is a deep-rooted perception of ‘office-culture’. 

“Indeed, despite the huge recent shift by many to hybrid working there is a mismatch between attitudes of some managers and their teams. There is a real perception of ‘office culture’ and some managers are unwilling to implement hybrid-working practices. Our results also suggest women are less comfortable than men in discussing a remote work request with their manager. Women are also less likely than men to feel their organisation is inclusive of remote workers. This needs to change.

“As we’ve said in our recent guidance for businesses, the pandemic has created even greater challenges for women in the workplace. Women are more likely to have lost their jobs during the pandemic, meaning British businesses have lost hard won gains over the last few years, which is bad for business and bad for our economic recovery. 

“You can’t cookie cut how your employees work now - one size doesn’t fit all and the savviest managers have realised that.  Women’s contribution to business is huge. Particularly given the current buoyant job market, managers need to take a closer, more thoughtful look at how they support their female colleagues and work hard to ensure pay is fair and practices are geared towards retaining them and helping them thrive.”

CMI research from February this year has also shown the challenges that working mothers face in the workplace; they are more likely to be in communication less than once a week with their manager than UK employees overall (29% compared to 23%).

Ann Limb 100x100Commenting Dr Ann Limb CBE, Chair of City & Guilds, said:

“With this year’s Equal Pay Day highlighting that the gender pay gap has widened, we face a very real risk of undoing the progress towards gender parity made within the last few years. If we’re truly looking to reboot our economy, we need women in the workplace to fill critical skills gaps and provide the diverse perspectives and leadership styles that help organisations and societies to thrive.

“Despite economic recovery creating more jobs in high-paying sectors such as digital, construction and transportation, women are still being left behind. While new career opportunities are being created, women are significantly underrepresented in these sectors due to the fact that boys are generally encouraged to take STEM routes whilst girls are not. This is coupled with the fact that working practices are often not compatible with the caring responsibilities that often fall to women.

“In order to get back on the path to progress, we need to start by offering better career advice and guidance to girls from primary school age onwards. This includes an improved careers service for women who want or need to retrain later in their careers. With our recent research finding that 59% of women have not received any training in the past year, it’s vital we provide equal opportunities for women to upskill and reskill to empower them to transition into industries of growth.

“We are calling on the Government and employers to lend support to the improvement of careers services, including the development of a more comprehensive online advice system. In addition, to help women upskill and continue to contribute throughout their working lives, we need to look at how we can offer greater flexibility not only in the workplace, but for training and reskilling opportunities as well.”

SKILLS INDEX DATA

  • 69% of women state that they don’t have all the skills they’ll need to succeed in their career in the next five years 
  • The skills sets that they feel least confident about possessing include, advanced digital (94%) and leadership and management (79%), sales and business development (90%) and data handling and analysis (80%)
  • 37% of women have not received formal workplace training in the last three years whilst 59% have not received any training in the past year
  • With 30% of women stating the training they had was not useful for their future career aspirations, this points to potential future barriers for women looking to progress in their careers, access well paid roles – or simply remain employable

** The joint report from NAHT, WomenEd, ASCL and NGA: ‘Closing the gender pay gap in education: a leadership imperative’, will be released at the end of November. In primary schools, the gap between men and women’s average pay has increased over the last decade by almost a thousand pounds, from £1,878 in 2010/11 to £2,834 in 2020/21.

New research reveals where in the UK teachers are paid the most, with Scottish teachers receiving the highest annual salary, outside of London 

The research, by Promethean, studied the annual salaries of full-time employees in teaching and education professions, by analysing how these compare across regions in the UK, and also on a global scale. 

The regions where teachers earn the most in the UK 

Rank

Region in the UK

Average annual salary for teachers

1

London

£43,488

2

Scotland

£41,350

3

Wales

£40,038

4

North West

£39,973

5

South East

£39,447

6

South West

£39,050

7

East

£38,681

8

East Midlands

£38,291

9

West Midlands

£38,032

10

North East

£36,793

11

Yorkshire and the Humber

£35,306

UK average

£40,038

Findings from the study include: 

  • While London ranked highest for the highest-paid salaries for teachers in the UK, Scotland was the second highest paying region for the education sector, with teachers and educational professionals earning £1,312 more than the UK average annual teaching salary. 
  • Yorkshire and the Humber reported the lowest salaries among teachers and educational professionals in the UK, with an annual average salary of £35,306.
  • Outside of London, the second highest paying region in England is the North West, with teachers earning up to £39,973 per year. 

