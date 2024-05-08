Latest News

From education to employment

Team UK Squad for WorldSkills Lyon 2024 Announced

WorldSkills UK May 8, 2024
WorldSkills Lyon, Team UK announced

31 young people prepare to shine in their chosen career for Team UK at WorldSkills Lyon 2024

Following in the footsteps of our sporting Olympic stars, is a group of talented young apprentices and students who will compete at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, known as the ‘skills Olympics’.

Team UK will be heading for glory on the world stage in Lyon, France, just hours after the Olympic flame in Paris is dimmed. 

All aged under 25, the members of Team UK will be competing, from 10 -15 September, in disciplines including cyber security, renewable energy, digital construction, cooking, hairdressing and painting and decorating.

WorldSkills UK, a four nations partnership between education, industry and UK governments, is responsible for selecting, mentoring and training Team UK.  Pearson, the world’s leading learning company is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Lyon 2024. 

Just like their sporting counterparts, Team UK has been training hard for this once in a lifetime opportunity to represent their country in their chosen career.  The UK has been taking part in the WorldSkills Competition since 1953 and the event is used by governments around the world, economists and global business leaders as a litmus test to measure preparedness to optimise future economic growth.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 will host over 1500 young people from 65 countries, who will compete in 62 different skill disciplines.

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Luke Hall said:

“Best of luck to our remarkably talented competitors at this summer’s “skills Olympics”.

“WorldSkills is an excellent opportunity to prove on the global stage that we have built a world class skills and apprenticeship system. I am hoping for a podium sweep from our apprentices and students in Lyon.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “WorldSkills Lyon 2024 – think Olympic Games – where the prize is the world-class skills that UK employers are crying out for. 

“The UK’s participation in the ‘skills Olympics’ will provide vital insights to ensure we can develop our apprenticeship and training programmes, to make them truly world-class.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of the exceptional young people in Team UK; they are fantastic role models.  Together with Pearson, we will use their participation at WorldSkills to boost the prestige of technical and vocational education, inspiring many more young people to take up technical and vocational training across the UK to help drive investment, jobs and economic growth.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Vocational Qualifications and Training at Pearson, said:

“Pearson shares many goals with WorldSkills UK – celebrating the best of vocational and technical education, raising awareness and the prestige of the sector and supporting young people to set benchmarks of excellence in their chosen fields.

“I hope the Team UK members take pride in the fact that their dedication and talent have rightfully earned them a place in this prestigious competition.  The skills they have honed, and the standards they have worked so hard to reach, represent the very best our nation has to offer. Here at Pearson, we are cheering you on every step of the way.”

Max Whitlock OBE, Triple World and Olympic Champion Gymnast, Six-time Olympic Medallist and former BTEC student said:

“Huge congratulations to the remarkable ‘skills Olympians’ selected to represent the UK at the upcoming WorldSkills competition. Their passion and hard work will guarantee that UK skills will shine bright on the global stage this September. My support goes out to every member of Team UK as they prepare to take on the world in Lyon!”

WorldSkills Lyon 2024, the 47th WorldSkills Competition, will take place from 10-15 September.

Team UK, WorldSkills Lyon 2024  

NameSkillTraining ProviderEmployerHometown
Nathan YoungMechanical Engineering: CADNew College Lanarkshire   University of the West of Scotlandn/aEast Kilbride, Scotland 
David McKeown (Former apprentice)Autobody RepairRiverpark Training James McKeown Accident RepairBallymena, Northern Ireland
Ruben Duggan  (Former apprentice)Plumbing and HeatingColeg Y CymoeddPowerserv LTDManmoel, Caerphilly, Wales
Daniel Knox (Former apprentice)Electrical InstallationSouth West CollegeGP Electrical and Security LTDEnniskillen, Northern Ireland
Isaac Bingham (Former apprentice)Cabinet MakingSouthern Regional CollegeMonkeywoodRathfriland, Newry, Northern Ireland
Oska ReadyCookingDN College GroupDN1 Delicatessen & DiningDoncaster, England
Finley GrahamIT Network Systems AdministrationCity of Glasgow College   Glasgow Caledonian University  n/aAirdrie, Scotland
Edie Hanna (Completed BTEC in Health and Social Care)Health and Social CareSheffield College   Manchester Metropolitan Universityn/aSheffield, England
Yasmin George3D Digital Game ArtCity of Glasgow College   Glasgow Caledonian University n/aGlasgow, Scotland
Kasia Gierek (Degree apprentice)Chemical Laboratory TechnologyManchester Metropolitan UniversityItalmatch ChemicalsWarrington, England
Isabelle BarronDigital ConstructionSheffield Hallam UniversityWSPClitheroe, Lancashire, England
Danny McBean (Former apprentice)Renewable EnergyUHI Moray / SECTTGrants (Dufftown)Elgin, Scotland 
Charlie CarsonRobot Systems IntegrationNorthern Regional College   University of Ulstern/aBallymoney, Northern Ireland
Jason ScottRobot Systems IntegrationNorthern Regional CollegeAES GlobalMagherafelt, Northern Ireland
Dior Regan (Apprentice)Painting and DecoratingLincoln College Lindum GroupLincoln, England
Michael Crilley (Apprentice) ElectronicsGloucestershire Engineering TrainingCustommade GroupStroud, England
Alex Whitemore (Former Apprentice)CNC MillingBabcock InternationalBabcock InternationalPlymouth, England
Rosie Boddy (Former apprentice)Aircraft MaintenanceColeg CambriaColeg CambriaBroughton, Flintshire
Mark KissWeb TechnologiesUnited Colleges Groupn/aLondon, England
Harry Scolding (Former apprentice)JoinerySolihull CollegeHDS JoinerySolihull, England
Aaron LukerCyber SecurityUniversity of South WalesSudoCyber LimitedSwindon, England
Max ClarkeCyber SecurityUniversity of South WalesProlinxSwindon, England
Oscar McNaughton Additive ManufacturingUniversity of Wales Trinity St Davidn/aVale of Glamorgan, Wales
Miguel Harvey (Former apprentice)Car PaintingSteer (Stratford- Upon-Avon)Steer (Stratford-Upon-Avon)Stratford-Upon-Avon, England
Ruby Pile (BTEC in Hospitality Management)Restaurant ServicesCardiff and Vale CollegeLucknam Park Hotel and SpaNewport, Wales
Luke Haile (Former apprentice) Refrigeration and Air ConditioningEastleigh CollegeLightfoot DefenceLee-on-the-Solent, England 
Mikhaela Rain RoyIndustry 4.0Middlesex Universityn/aLondon, England
Simonas Brasas (BTEC in Engineering)Industry 4.0Barking and Dagenham College   Kingston Universityn/aKingston Upon Thames, England
Lucy Yelland (Apprentice, BTEC in Engineering)MechatronicsTameside CollegeSiemensNewcastle-Under-Lyme, England
Ben Love (Apprentice, BTEC in Engineering)MechatronicsTameside CollegeSiemensAstley, Greater Manchester, England
Charlotte Lloyd (Apprentice)HairdressingReds Hair CompanyReds Hair CompanyRoss-on-Wye, England
