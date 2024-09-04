Applications now open for first module of Cardiff Metropolitan University Micro-Credential Sport Management course

Learners are now able to apply for the standalone qualification in the principles of management and marketing which forms the first module of the new learning pathway

In advance of the course starting in October this year, applications are now open for managers and aspiring managers in the sport and physical activity sector to join the new qualification. The first module of the Certificate of Higher Education in Sport Management will be Principles of Management and Marketing in Sport and Physical Activity. With the micro-credential learning pathway offering increased flexibility and accessibility, the module will also function as a standalone qualification.

The initial learning opportunity from Cardiff Metropolitan University will provide learners with an understanding of the marketing and management functions of a sporting organisation. Through the course’s teaching and independent learning activities, sector professionals will be able to develop their critical management skills and apply it to a sports sector specific organisation.

Starting from a big-picture approach, the qualification aims teaches essential theories and concepts within the sport and physical activity market. It then dives deeper, ensuring that attendees gain a more thorough knowledge and understanding of marketing and management, organisational behaviour and leadership, contextualised in a sport and physical activity organisation.

By the end of the 24-week learning period, course graduates will be able to confidently identify key concepts of management and marketing and alternative approaches to current thinking in the sport sector.

Programme Director Steven Osbourne summarises the content:

“This introductory course is focused on the sport and physical activity sector and designed to provide learners with the foundations of management and marketing models and theories that can be utilised in frontline planning, organising, controlling, leading and decision-making in an organisation.

“The micro-credential will provide an understanding of historical developments and prominent theories within the discipline of management and leadership and how they can be applied in a range of sport and physical activity organisations.”

To gain the qualification, learners will showcase their knowledge in a personal development portfolio and a case study report in which they will demonstrate an understanding of a systems view and the issues involved in the management of an organisation in the sector.

The range from macro-level system understanding to detailed knowledge demonstrated through the course assessments will stand attendees in good stead to apply the learning in their current role and progress in their career in the sector.

The qualification’s standalone value is cost effective, too, amounting to £800 for the module. This avoids the major upfront cost of a full higher education certificate while still providing the option to stack modules as and when desired.

The university welcomes applications from all learners who would benefit from the course. Applicants are considered on the basis of their individual merits, with a wide range of formal qualifications alongside relevant work experience being taken into account.