Business leaders gather on University of Kent Canterbury campus to mark renewed support for the local area

The University of Kent recently welcomed local business leaders to its Canterbury campus to mark the beginning of another year as a Patron of the Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce (KICC).

As a founding Patron of the scheme, which was established nine years ago, the University of Kent was honoured to once again host the annual Business Leaders’ Dinner. The event brought together fellow Patrons and key figures from the local business community for an evening of dialogue and networking, held in the The University of Kent Darwin Banqueting Suite.

The event took place at the University of Kent Canterbury Campus, which is home to the following academic schools: Computing, Engineering, Mathematics and Physics; Arts and Architecture; Psychology; Economics, Politics and International Relations; Social Sciences; Kent Law School; Humanities; Kent Business School; and Natural Sciences. The University of Kent also has the Medway Campus and both are complete with a diverse community of students (18,000 current students this academic year).

Kerry Barber, Director of Research and Innovation Support at the University of Kent, addressed attendees to emphasise the vital role of collaboration between universities, industry, local government, and organisations such as KICC. She highlighted that meaningful progress is best achieved when these sectors align around shared objectives. Ms Barber also expressed her appreciation to the Chamber for its ongoing efforts in cultivating strong partnerships and providing platforms that foster peer support and mutual development.

The Patron scheme enables 12 leading organisations to represent their respective sectors while supporting KICC members and contributing to regional growth. Through its long-standing involvement, the University of Kent has deepened its engagement with the Chamber and its network, creating greater opportunities for knowledge exchange between academia and local enterprise. This collaborative relationship has led to a number of joint initiatives, including the hosting of a Chamber Netwalking event earlier this year and the upcoming Kent and Medway Business Summit— organised in partnership with KICC—which will take place on Tuesday, 13 May at the University of Kent.

Kerry Barber said:

“Renewing our patronage of the Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce is a reflection of the University of Kent’s deep commitment to working with business and supporting prosperity within the region. By working hand-in-hand with the Chamber, we look forward to continuing to create new opportunities, nurture innovation, and contribute to the future success of our community.”

Tudor Price, Chief Executive of KICC, said:

“I would like to thank all our Patrons for their commitment to the Chamber for the coming year.”