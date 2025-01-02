FA Marketing Manager shares tips on how Chester students can kick-start their career

A University of Chester graduate who has gone on to become Marketing Manager at the Football Association (FA) has returned to Chester Business School to advise students on how they can attain their career goals.

Ben Forrest, who studied at the University between 2012 and 2016, gave a guest lecture earlier this month to current students. His talk kicked off with his first-year challenges as he struggled to adjust to University life, before talking about his improvement in second year and returning a changed student from studying abroad in the USA to achieve his goal of a First Class degree.

He also explained his role at the FA, where he is responsible for brand development and promotion of the men’s and women’s FA Cup competitions so that they can appeal to new audiences, before hosting an open discussion with students.

Tips offered by Ben, for those looking to break into the sports marketing industry, included seeking out volunteering opportunities at local clubs and internships with agencies to help build a CV.

Colin Potts, Senior Lecturer in the Business School, said:

“The students loved every minute of Ben’s talk as it helped opened their eyes to what they can achieve with effort and application. It was also the first time I have heard rap music played in a business lecture.

“We have a growing number of graduates using the skills they learnt in the Business School to forge careers in the football industry. As well as Ben at the FA, there are former students working at Manchester United, Everton, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool.”

Lewis Tucker, a second year Marketing Management student, added:

“The session left me feeling inspired and fascinated by Ben’s story, which was profoundly relatable.”

Ben said: “Returning to the University as a guest lecturer was a full-circle moment – it felt amazing to give back to a place that helped shape my journey.

“My main advice to students was to embrace resilience and persistence, as rejection is often part of the process. I also encouraged them to focus on building genuine connections, being proactive in gaining experience, and finding their unique voice in a competitive industry.”