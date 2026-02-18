Glion Institute of Higher Education London students excel at Future Leaders Challenge 2026 in Dubai

The Future Leaders Challenge (FLC), the finals 2026 has concluded in Dubai, bringing together hospitality and tourism students, educators, industry leaders and public-sector stakeholders for an international gathering focused on the future of talent and human capital development in the sector.

Held from 9-12 February aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2, the finals took place with His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), serving as the Global Patron of the Future Leaders Challenge. The event reflected Dubai’s continued commitment to strengthening collaboration between education, industry and public institutions to advance future-ready talent.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), and Global Patron of the Future Leaders Challenge said:

“Developing skilled, future-ready talent is central to Dubai’s long-term vision and a core pillar of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which is further consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure. By strengthening the link between education and industry, we are creating meaningful pathways for young talent to contribute to Dubai’s hospitality and tourism sectors. This collaboration empowers young people to turn ideas into action, shaping the future of global hospitality and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a world-leading hub for creativity and innovation.”

Over the course of the finals, teams presented their work, engaged with senior industry and public-sector leaders, and exchanged perspectives on leadership, employability and future workforce needs.

The overall winner of the Student Challenge was team Co:Creators, comprising Sofia Perotti from Glion Institute of Higher Education London, El Hassane Ibnou El Kadi from Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Ghita Bahbouhi from ISIIT Morocco, and Phindile Mthiyane from University of Pretoria, who were recognised for the relevance, feasibility and potential impact of their proposed solution.

Special awards were presented during the Celebration Dinner. The Teacher of the Year Award was awarded to Bianca Frost, fromUniversity of Pretoria, recognising outstanding dedication to education and leadership in student development. The J.J. Sleiffer Award – The Most Hospitable, honouring individuals who exemplify the human values at the heart of hospitality,was presented to Juliet Finn Alexander, from Stenden South Africa.

“At this moment, there is a clear opportunity to bring education, industry and institutions closer together,” commented Hubert Ummels, Founder of the Future Leaders Challenge. “The finals in Dubai demonstrated the ambition and capability of the next generation, and this momentum allows us to build through long-term collaboration and shared responsibility for future talent.”

Beyond the student challenge, the finals also served as a convening moment for hospitality and tourism education leaders from across the Middle East and Africa, enabling dialogue on curriculum relevance, leadership development and workforce alignment in close connection with industry and public-sector stakeholders.

Mark Britton Jones, Senior Lecturer/Consultant Faculty at Glion Institute of Higher Education London, said:

“At Glion London, we are incredibly proud of Sofia Perotti for her outstanding contribution on the winning team, and of all Glion students who took part in this year’s Future Leaders Challenge. The FLC is a powerful platform that gives young talent international exposure, the chance to debate real‑world issues shaping hospitality and tourism, and the opportunity to engage directly with senior executives and decision makers from across the industry. As they gain experience and build their careers, our mission is to ensure that Glion students have every opportunity to grow, lead, and become the Future Leaders of tomorrow.”

Glion London students Brendan Taylor, Gillian Brady, Maxime Borgers, and Sofia Perotti had previously achieved outstanding success at the UK & Ireland Future Leaders Challenge. “The FLC really is an exceptional platform for international relations and career development, perfectly bridging industry, government and education, and is in-line with Glion’s mission to deliver the next generation of future business leaders,” Mark added.

Meanwhile, from another Sommet Education institution, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches student Mansoor Alhosani was part of the team designing the project that secured third place. Professor Scott Richardson, Academic Dean at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, shared:

“We are incredibly proud of Mansoor’s success at the Future Leaders Challenge. It is a testament to how our students are prepared to think creatively, work collaboratively, and navigate the complexities of this industry, while staying true to the values and authenticity of Emirati hospitality. It is a privilege to guide them on this journey and see their talent recognised on a global stage.”

The Future Leaders Platform is supported by an international Advisory Board comprising senior leaders from across hospitality, tourism, education and the public sector.

Advisory Board members include:

Colin Abercrombie, Strategy Director, Hotel Division at NEOM

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group

Marie-Louise Ek, Vice President HR, Middle East & Africa at Hilton

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre

Khalid Al Awar, Director – Business Stakeholders & Government Relations at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

Mark Kirby, President – One&Only Resorts at Kerzner International

Judi Nwokedi, Chair of the Gauteng Tourism Authority in South Africa

Nuno Filipe Ribeiro, Executive Director – Commercial Affairs & Investments at Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation in Dubai

Jonathan Sheard, Senior Vice President Operations, Middle East, Africa & Turkiye at Accor

Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation

Hubert Ummels, Founder of GameChangers and the Future Leaders Platform

The Advisory Board provides strategic guidance and supports alignment between education, industry and public institutions to address real-world workforce and leadership challenges.

Following the Dubai Finals, upcoming editions of the Future Leaders Challenge will take place in the United Kingdom, Morocco, East Africa and South Africa, as the platform continues to expand its international reach.