Kent and Medway Medical School at University of Kent achieves full-accreditation

The University of Kent is proud to announce that the Kent and Medway Medical School (KMMS), established in a partnership with Canterbury Christ Church University, has been granted full accreditation by the General Medical Council (GMC). As of 9 April 2025, KMMS is now officially authorised to award UK primary medical qualifications—a significant milestone ahead of its first graduating class this summer. This is a proud milestone in medical excellence, shared by The University of Kent and Canterbury Christ Church University.

Launched in September 2020 between The University of Kent and Canterbury Christ Church University, KMMS is the first medical school serving the Kent and Medway region. It was founded to address regional healthcare needs by training highly qualified doctors and now has over 500 current students enrolled. The original cohort from the 2020 academic year is set to enter the medical workforce later this year. There are large ambitions for this incumbent student population and their medical careers from KMMS.

Like all new UK medical schools, KMMS underwent a rigorous, multi-year assessment process by the GMC to ensure it meets the standards outlined in Promoting Excellence: Standards for Medical Education and Training. Since the initial GMC visit in 2019, KMMS has been subject to comprehensive reviews, including virtual inspections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Chris Holland, Founding Dean of KMMS, said:

“Opening a new medical school has been a tremendous privilege. This milestone reflects the incredible dedication of so many people—from our staff and university partners to NHS collaborators, donors, community stakeholders, and our pioneering students. Our founding cohort joined us during a global pandemic and helped shape the school from day one. Their belief in our vision has made this achievement possible.”

Professor Georgina Randsley de Moura, Interim Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Kent, added:

“This is a proud moment for everyone who helped make KMMS a reality. The school is already making an impact by training the next generation of skilled doctors, benefitting both the region and the broader UK medical profession. It’s a testament to the collaboration and hard work of our teams at Kent, Canterbury Christ Church University, and the NHS.”

Professor Rama Thirunamachandran OBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Canterbury Christ Church University, said:

“We’re thrilled that KMMS has achieved full GMC accreditation. Years of planning, dedication, and teamwork have led us to this point. Opening during a global pandemic was an unexpected challenge, but the resilience of our staff and students has seen the school thrive. We now look forward to celebrating the graduation of our first cohort and their contribution to healthcare across our region.”