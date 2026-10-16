Live pitching workshop puts budding entrepreneurs to the test

Business leaders from leading brands, including Unipart, Intercontinental Exchange and AstraZeneca, gathered in Derby for a mentoring session with the next generation of entrepreneurs.

During the event, students from the Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club, an initiative developed and delivered by the University of Derby, met mentors for the first time and took part in a pitching masterclass to get a taste of what it takes to turn an idea into a business.

Among those in attendance were Gordon Bennett, Managing Director, Utility Markets and Global Head of Environmental Markets at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE); Darren Leigh, CEO of Unipart; Nick Passey, VP Commercial, Digital & IT – International and Japan at AstraZeneca; Richard Palmer, Group Managing Director – Estate Escapes; and Claire MacDonald, Creative Director, and Anna Hutton, Director of Behaviour Change Communications at MacMartin.

The Club, which is co-led by Dragons’ Den investor Theo Paphitis and William Cavendish, Earl of Burlington, was launched earlier this year to connect students and graduates with influential entrepreneurs and industry leaders, helping them to develop the mindset, skills and networks to succeed in business.

As part of the day, students were paired with their mentors and took part in their first mentoring sessions, giving members the opportunity to discuss their ambitions and ideas, ask questions, explore current challenges and gain an experienced external perspective on their development.

Members also took part in a pitching workshop with Role Resolve, a therapeutic social enterprise and psychotherapy company founded two Derby graduates, Sharlene Rudd and Vikki Nolan, drawing on their experience as multiple national pitching competition winners during the past two academic years.

The session explored what makes an effective pitch and how entrepreneurs can communicate their ideas persuasively to different audiences.

Darren Leigh, CEO of Unipart, also delivered a guest lecture to Derby International Business School students during his visit, exploring ‘The power of culture in a world of unpredictability’.

He said:

“It is a privilege to be part of the Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club and to support the next generation of business leaders. In an increasingly unpredictable global landscape, it is crucial that we bridge the gap between industry and academia to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills and mindset to not only navigate challenges but to thrive.

“It was a pleasure to share insights on the power of a strong, embedded culture to drive performance, and to see the spirit of curiosity and ambition in the students as they prepare to shape the future of business.”

Gordon Bennett said:

“It was fantastic to see the talent in the room as students put their ideas to the test. Bringing industry and education together in this way gives young entrepreneurs a valuable opportunity to build confidence and make valuable connections all while studying. I’m delighted to be part of the Club as a mentor and excited to see what the students go on to achieve.”

Mackenzie Sargeant, a member of the Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club and director of biotechnology company Ocean Guard, said:

“Being a member of the Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club is a fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded people.

“We get the chance to share ideas and learn from others who are passionate about entrepreneurship.

“I really value the support, inspiration and networking opportunities that the club provides, helping me to build my confidence and develop new skills.”

Alexandra Charles, Director of Derby International Business School, said:

“It was fantastic to welcome our Club members and mentors at our Cavendish Building for such an inspiring day. The students brought ambitious ideas, curiosity and a real enthusiasm to learn, and it was brilliant to see them challenge themselves through the pitching workshop.

“We are excited to see how their ideas and ambitions develop throughout the year and look forward to bringing the Club together again at our next event.”

The Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club runs events throughout the academic year, offering members skills workshops, live business challenges and exclusive mentoring from industry leaders.

Members also have the opportunity to network with business partners and alumni from global brands including Google, Amazon Business, Unipart, Rolls-Royce, the National Gallery and The Devonshire Group.