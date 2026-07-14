Next generation of health professionals inspired at inaugural Healthcare Insights Festival  

Young people from across Derbyshire explored what healthcare could look like in 10 years’ time during an interactive careers festival.

The first-ever Healthcare Insights Festival – hosted by the University of Derby and aimed at students in years 10 to12 – gave the next generation of health professionals the chance to learn about how healthcare is evolving to meet future challenges.

Featuring expert advice, hands-on activities and simulation experiences, the festival centred around the three transformational shifts outlined in the NHS 10-Year Health Plan: from hospital to community, from analogue to digital, and from treatment to prevention.

Through these themes, students gained insight into how healthcare services are changing and how multidisciplinary teams work together to improve patient outcomes and population health.

Bringing together community organisations and experts in healthcare and education, the event highlighted innovation, collaboration and the career pathways available within modern healthcare.

Students experienced nine hands-on activities that included digital anatomy and simulation of normal childbirth, ethical decision-making, electronic patient records, basic life support, clinical observations, discharge planning, falls prevention and community-based care.

The workshops highlighted the diverse range of healthcare careers while demonstrating how the NHS is transforming through innovation, prevention and care closer to home.

Dr Runa Saha, Founding Dean of Medicine at the University of Derby, said: “Healthcare is changing rapidly, and the NHS 10-Year Health Plan sets out an ambitious vision for the future.

“The Healthcare Insights Festival gave students the opportunity to explore these changes first-hand while meeting professionals who are shaping the future of health and care.

“We hope the event inspired young people to see themselves as part of that future and encouraged them to consider the many rewarding careers available within the sector.

“The Healthcare Insights Festival is part of our Recognising Potential series of events aimed at raising aspirations for 8-14-year-olds through activities delivered in the community through our involvement with the Derby City and Derbyshire County Councils’ Holiday Activity and Food programmes. For older children (14-18 year olds) our events, provide bespoke guidance and work experience opportunities for those who are considering studying medicine in the future.”

The festival brought together healthcare organisations, education providers and community groups to showcase how different professions work together to support patients and improve public health.

Students also completed a festival workbook, encouraging them to reflect on their experiences and consider how their interests and skills could translate into future careers in healthcare.

One teacher said: “The whole day was excellent, and the students were very engaged with the sessions. It was good for them to see how the activities related to what they had been learning in the classroom.”

Dr Saha added: “The feedback from the event was hugely positive and it would be great to see these young people back at Derby in the future.

“One of our key aims is to raise aspirations by making healthcare careers feel accessible to everyone. We want young people, regardless of their background, to recognise their own potential and understand that there are many opportunities to make a meaningful difference to people’s lives through a career in health and care.

“The Festival reflects the University of Derby’s commitment to widening participation, working collaboratively with NHS and community partners, and supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals. By helping young people understand not only what healthcare looks like today, but how it will continue to evolve, we hope they leave feeling inspired, informed and empowered to pursue futures they may never have thought possible.”

The University of Derby – voted University of the Year 2027 by Uni Compare – boasts industry-standard healthcare facilities at both its Derby and Chesterfield sites.