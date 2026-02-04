Scientist hopes to inspire others after graduating with PhD

A scientist from the University of Sunderland is hoping his academic journey will defy stereotypes and inspire others about what they can achieve given the right support.

After earning his degree in Biopharmaceutical Science through the University in 2018, 29-year-old Daniel Parker has now achieved a new milestone – completing a PhD in developing advanced chemical analysis for complex drug compounds.

However, Daniel’s journey hasn’t been easy. Alongside the challenges of autism, growing up Daniel endured bullying and being excluded – but every obstacle just made him even more determined to succeed.

Daniel, from Gateshead, who was medically diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome (Autism Spectrum Disorder) at the age of 14, said:

“Growing up with autism was admittedly a struggle, some things did not make sense until after I was formally diagnosed.

“I was consistently bullied and excluded from normal social activity; thankfully everything changed for me once I was accepted into the University of Sunderland.

“The University was open, honest and accepting of my condition, and offered sincere assistance in the application processes and disabled student allowance guidance.

“The support has been unparalleled, from getting me through the first-month nerves of my bachelor’s degree, to helping transition to my PhD. Without the support of the University, I would not be even half the analytical scientist I am now, especially the support mentorship offered by the student support services.

“It feels validating to finally graduate with my PhD. It is proof of the skills I have developed, and that the work I have poured into developing novel high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) methods for difficult drug-related substances was worthy.”

Daniel’s mum Sharon, who attended his graduation ceremony at The Fire Station in January, said: “It was the proudest moment seeing Daniel receive his doctorate and walk across the stage. He has become the confident and happy man he was always meant to be.

“It has been a long road, but the success he has achieved, made possible through both his commitment and the University’s Disability Support team, is something that only the University of Sunderland could enable.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him live life instead of, as he told me when he was younger, ‘only looking at life through a window, always separate, never a part of it’.”

Ben Hodgson, Head of Student Life within the University’s Student Journey services, said:

“Having worked with Daniel since he began his University of Sunderland career as an undergraduate, seeing him graduate with a PhD is a very humbling and proud moment.

“Daniel has made excellent, consistent use of Student Support throughout his time at the University, helping him with day-to-day structure, but also to navigate particular periods of adversity. What he has achieved is incredible and a testament to his own resilience, hard work and undoubted talent.”

Daniel is currently working at the University as a student demonstrator, assisting academic staff by guiding undergraduates through practical laboratory sessions, computer exercises, or field work.

Dr John Lough, who supervised Daniel on his PhD, said:

“Over the last few years Daniel must have been the most knowledgeable research student in separation science in the entire UK.

“Through his strong commitment to his research programme and his dedication to his science, he has overcome daunting challenges such as giving a 35-minute oral presentation to an 80-strong audience of experts and peers at Burlington House, home of the Royal Society of Chemistry in London, presenting posters at international conferences and, of course, his PhD viva.

“I would also acknowledge the amazing support Daniel received from the various individuals involved in the University’s wellbeing team and from his mentors. The University has a hard-earned reputation for student support. Long may it continue.”

Daniel’s message to others who may face barriers in the pursuit of their dreams:

“Your condition is not your rate-limiting step, it doesn’t determine your path. With time, patience and the right support you can achieve what you set out to do.”