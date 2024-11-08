Sculpture inspires researchers to explore Sunderland’s creative industries

A new sculpture paying tribute to Wearside’s shipbuilding heritage is the inspiration behind a project by three University of Sunderland researchers which explores the city’s evolving creative industries while celebrating its industrial past.

‘Molly’, a tribute to the city’s forgotten women shipyard workers of World War II, will be installed on the riverside walkway near the University’s St Peter’s Campus. A date is yet to be confirmed.

The life-size corten steel sculpture was created by Dr Ron Lawson, artist and Senior Lecturer (Professional Practice) at the University of Sunderland, whose own career began in heavy industry.

Dr Lawson said: “Molly signifies and embodies the spirit of Sunderland women, their strength and resourcefulness, and I feel extremely privileged and proud to create this sculpture in tribute and remembrance of their industrious efforts.”

In celebration of Molly, Dr Lawson and fellow Sunderland researchers Dr Ashleigh Blackwood and Dr Victoria Rafferty have organised two events; Making Molly: Stories and Ships in Sunderland and Writing the Wartime Shipyards: Sculpture and Storytelling on Wearside.

Making Molly is a family-friendly event featuring creative writing and storytelling workshops exploring Molly’s life in the shipbuilding yards in the Second World War and what her life as a sculpture on the riverside will be like.

It is being hosted by Sunderland-based charity More Than Grandparents at Lambton House, High Street West, West Sunniside, on Saturday 9 November, from 11am to 1pm.

Writing the Wartime Shipyards, which will take place later the same day (3pm to 5pm)at Sunderland City Hall, has been specifically designed for budding historians, creative writers and anyone with an interest in Sunderland’s heritage.

Researchers hope the events will help them understand more about the importance of creativity in Sunderland as well as inspire people to become involved in the city’s blossoming creative sector, while celebrating its industrial heritage.

Dr Ashleigh Blackwood, Lecturer in Professional Practice at the University of Sunderland and event lead, said:

“Ultimately, our research aims to use creative methods to open discussions about our region’s future to new voices, including creative practitioners, entrepreneurs, and the public audiences that benefit from their work.

“Our participants will be designing their own stories and artworks in response to the new sculpture so that we can find out what’s most important to our local community in the future creative development of Sunderland and the wider north-east.

“With all Sunderland has to offer in terms of arts, culture and heritage, as well as media and the development of the new Crown Works Studios, we must take innovative approaches to making everyone a part of our region’s prosperous future.”

Lecturer in Business and Management at the University, Dr Victoria Rafferty, said:

“Through these events, members of the local community will have the opportunity to get involved with a live research project. By capturing people’s thoughts and imagination of what Molly means to them, we would like to gather the stories and pictures people create to inform our understanding of different ways in which people engage with art.

“We hope the events will not only be informative and enjoyable, but also showcase how local people’s voices can inform our developing knowledge of art and creativity.”

The Molly sculpture has been commissioned by the Sunderland branch of the Soroptimists – who support and champion women and girls worldwide – with the support of Sunderland City Council.

Councillor Beth Jones, Communities, Culture and Tourism Portfolio Holder at Sunderland City Council, said:

“It’s wonderful to see how Molly is inspiring a greater understanding of the amazing Sunderland women who played such a vital role in the war effort. This is exactly why public art like this is so important.”

Making Molly: Stories and Ships in Sunderland and Writing the Wartime Shipyards: Sculpture and Storytelling on Wearside are taking place as part of this year’s Being Human Festival, the UK’s national festival of the humanities from November 6 – 17, led by the School of Advanced Study at the University of London, in partnership with the Arts and Humanities Research Council and The British Academy.

Drawing on inspiration from the theme ‘Landmarks’, the festival’s 2024 programme features over 230 events in 58 towns and cities across the UK, exploring everything from natural landscapes and iconic monuments to famous anniversaries and personal milestones.

Director of Being Human Festival, Professor Sarah Churchwell, said: “If the humanities are an investigation of all that it means to be human, Being Human Festival is a celebration of all that our intelligent, maddening, creative, terrifying species has to offer.

“Music, religion, art, literature, politics, grief and love are all intrinsic to the human condition – so why not visit the new-look Festival and celebrate your lifetime membership of a truly unique club.”