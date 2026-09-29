“The World Can Never Have Too Much Art”

A University of Sunderland student who travelled to the UK from his home in Kuwait to pursue a career in the arts has landed his dream role within the city’s new major landmark, Culture House Sunderland

The multi-purpose venue, which officially opened its doors in Keel Square on September 12, features a library, exhibition and events spaces, bar and podcast studio. It is also the new home for the University’s Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA).

And there to welcome visitors to the gallery is 27-year-old MA Design and Illustration student, Sullivan (Sully) Alenezi-Bonney, who recently began the role of Gallery Learning Facilitator.

Sully designs, coordinates, and delivers educational programmes that connect diverse audiences – from school groups and families to adults – with the gallery’s collections and exhibitions. He is also responsible for safeguarding visitors and making sure that both the artwork and the public are safe during the day.

Located on the second floor of Culture House Sunderland, the NGCA offers a dynamic, flexible environment for exhibitions, learning and collaboration, helping to strengthen the connection between education, creativity and the city’s wider cultural life.

Sully, who found the job advertised on the University website specifically for Sunderland graduates and students, said:

“I’m thrilled to have this position at the NGCA.

“The art and culture scene in Sunderland is growing and flourishing every year. Places in Sunniside, like Port Independent, in collaboration with Pink Collar Gallery, allowed me to host art events and learn curation in a non-judgmental environment. The city keeps supporting independent places similar to Port, which maintains a productive flow between creative university life and real-life practice.

“All of these elements gave me considerable experience and a path towards employment in one of the city’s biggest and culturally richest buildings. Culture House Sunderland is a strong sign of the development of the city and the potential for the area’s future and its people.”

Sully has been living in the UK since he was 18 and learned to speak English while living in Brighton.

He achieved a BA (Hons) in Graphic Design in Leeds and started his Master’s degree at Sunderland in 2025.

Sully, who will graduate in January 2027, said:

“Since moving to Sunderland after meeting my partner, who lives in the north-east, I have found the city to have such a kind, diverse and vibrant community that support and stand by you.

“During our stay, we have made loads of close friends who are in both academia and the art scene. They advised me to visit the University and take a tour, as it has good facilities and staff who support my development and skills.

“Now nearing the end of my Master’s, I am very pleased to have joined the course and met so many passionate and talented people. Leaving home was scary and a big step, but I can proudly say that Sunderland is like home to me, and witnessing all this development in the city makes me incredibly happy.”

Sully is one of many talented students currently displaying work as part of the University’s annual MA Degree Shows.

The exhibition, States of Being, which runs until October 2 at the University’s Priestman Building, City Campus, highlights the array of artistic talent from MA Visual Practice and MA Design students. It is an opportunity for students to exhibit their work publicly, which for many is their first major public exhibition.

By creating printed tiles inspired by patterns, symbols and stories from the north-east’s diverse communities, Sully’s project – ATHAR/FŌTSPORU/VESTIGIUM/TRAIL – is designed to be creative and experimental, using new ways of making art and inviting people to get involved rather than just observe.

Visitors to the exhibition will help create the final artwork by using the printed tiles to build a large mural on the walls. There will also be a space where people can share their thoughts on current issues, take part in anonymous discussions, or simply leave comments and reflections.

Sully, who was awarded the University’s Mike Davies CBE Global Challenges Scholarship for his project, said:

“The aim is to listen to local people, encourage conversation and create meaningful art experiences that reflect the community.

“In collaboration with fellow MA student Tom Jordan, the project was inspired by growing divisions and tensions in society. It uses art as a way to bring people together, spark conversations and encourage understanding. I believe that by listening to each other and sharing different perspectives, we can better understand the world around us and navigate a time of constant change and uncertainty.

“Create more than you consume. It’s the way to improve both yourself and your craft. The world can never have too much art.”

Nick Lewis, Senior Lecturer in Illustration, Animation and Games Art at the University of Sunderland, said:

“It’s been a genuine pleasure to work with Sully, who is such a creative, motivated and talented individual who champions art through his create practice and his encouragement of others.

“I’m so pleased he has found a position at Culture House Sunderland that sees him apply his skills in a way that will benefit him, Culture House Sunderland and the people of Sunderland.”