University Centre Class of 2026 Celebrates Graduation at Wakefield Cathedral 

Over 90 graduates from the University Centre celebrated completing their degree-level studies at a graduation ceremony held at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday 25th September.

The graduates, who studied subjects including Animal Management, Art & Design, Business, Computing, Construction, Childcare, Creative Media, Leadership and Management, Music, Performing Arts, Sport and Teaching, were presented with their awards in front of fellow students, guests and loved ones as they marked this important academic milestone.

The ceremony, which takes place at the magnificent Wakefield Cathedral each year, opened with a speech from Principal at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Sam Wright, who said:

“Graduation is a moment to celebrate not only academic achievement, but also the determination, resilience and commitment that have brought our students to this point. We are incredibly proud of everything our graduates have accomplished and the positive impact they will go on to make in their professions, communities and beyond. As they embark on the next chapter of their journey, we wish them every success and look forward to seeing all they achieve in the years ahead.”

Graduates also heard from former student and 2026 Winter Olympian Leon Greenwood, who shared his remarkable journey from Wakefield College student to Team GB bobsleigh athlete.

Having studied Sport at the College, Leon credited the encouragement of his tutors and the opportunities available to him during his time there with helping him realise his potential. Urging graduates to dream big, Leon encouraged them to visualise their success, work hard and persevere through challenges, reminding them that “on the other side of failure is success”.

Following this, Performing Arts graduates delivered a musical performance of “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from the musical Dirty Dancing, and a rendition of “Already Home” from The Wizard of Oz.

Graduates were then invited up to the stage by Stephen Mulligan, Head of Higher Education at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group to be presented with their certificates by Leon.

A number of special awards were also presented during the ceremony, with graduate Lucy Dunford recognised for her remarkable resilience after overcoming a life-changing stroke during her studies. Lucy went on to achieve a Distinction in her Leadership & Management Foundation Degree despite a lengthy hospital stay and specialist treatment abroad.

Fellow student Mia Gilpin received an award for the exceptional compassion and unwavering support she demonstrated throughout Lucy’s recovery and now in her day-to-day care, whilst Olivia Ward was celebrated for her dedication to learning, having progressed from Further Education to completing her BA (Hons) Early Years (Top-Up) degree.

Lucy said:

“Mia and I missed a significant amount of teaching whilst I was in hospital and undergoing treatment, but with the incredible support of our tutors, we persevered and successfully completed the course together, graduating at the top of our class! We’re excited to continue our studies with a Top-Up Degree at the University Centre, specialising in project management and working towards our Full Honours Degree.”

Regional partners of the University Centre such as Go Higher West Yorkshire, Wakefield Council, West and North Yorkshire Chamber and West Yorkshire Police were also in attendance, alongside representatives from Empath, Vico Homes, Mid Yorkshire NHS Teaching Trust and Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

This comes as the latest National Student Survey revealed that the University Centre placed third in Yorkshire for higher education student satisfaction, with an average positivity score of 91%, surpassing national benchmarks.

Students at the University Centre can study a range of Foundation Degrees, Full Degrees, Higher National Certificates and Diplomas, Top-Up Degrees, Professional Qualifications and Teacher Training Qualifications.