Cambrian Training Company Celebrates a Landmark 30th Anniversary Year

Winners of the Cambrian Training Apprenticeship, Employer and Skills Awards 2026

Cambrian Training Company (CTC) has every reason to be proud as it reflects on a remarkable 30th anniversary year. From its beginnings as a small subsidiary of Mid Wales Tourism, the Welshpool-based organisation has grown into one of Wales’ leading work-based learning providers, delivering more than 20,000 apprenticeship programmes to learners across more than 4,500 businesses over the past three decades.

The anniversary year was not only an opportunity to celebrate the company’s rich heritage but also to recognise the significant impact it continues to make on employers, apprentices and communities throughout Wales. Today, Cambrian Training works with more than 850 employers across the country, supported by a dedicated team of 63 employees and nine partner subcontractors operating from five offices.

A major milestone during the year was the company’s celebration of three decades of delivering high-quality vocational education and apprenticeships. Throughout September 2025, CTC ran its special “30 Days of September” campaign, sharing stories from apprentices, employers, staff and stakeholders, culminating in a memorable anniversary celebration event.

The company’s achievements extend far beyond longevity. Over the years, Cambrian Training has established itself as a pioneer in the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing sectors while successfully expanding its provision into growing areas such as health and social care. Its commitment to excellence has earned prestigious industry recognition, including awards such as Apprenticeship Provider of the Year and Best Work-Based Apprenticeship Provider in Wales.

The 30th anniversary year also showcased an exceptional range of achievements across competitions, awards and industry partnerships. CTC Professional Cookery apprentice Adam Pike secured victory in Skills Competition Wales Culinary Arts, while CTC proudly supported the Culinary Association of Wales in hosting the Worldchefs Congress & Expo — the first time in the organisation’s 98-year history that the event was held in the UK. Adding to this historic moment, CTC’s former Managing Director and Executive Chair was awarded lifetime membership of Worldchefs and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the CTC Awards 2026.

CTC’s commitment to community engagement was equally evident. For the first time, the organisation sponsored the iconic Man v Horse race, with two staff members, Alex Hogg and Donna Heath, successfully completing the gruelling 22-mile challenge. The company also celebrated Learning Disability Week by sharing the inspiring stories of CTC Supported Shared Apprentices Morgan Griffiths, Amber Spellman and Cameron Vernon Long.

The organisation continued to champion excellence in adult learning, with Aaron Jones winning the ‘Skills for Work’ category at the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2026 as well as Apprentice of the Year in the CTC Awards 2026. This year’s CTC Awards also highlighted many remarkable achievements, including a father-and-son success story: CTC Hospitality Training Officer, Andy Addis-Fuller winning Practitioner of the Year and Oliver Addis-Fuller age 20 who is working towards his Hospitality Supervision and Leadership apprenticeship being named Outstanding Individual of the Year.

CTC’s apprentices and employers shone across Wales. The company proudly celebrated having three finalists in the Apprentice of the Year category at the Wales Food & Drink Awards 2026 — Casey Williams, Antony Ockwell and Jonathan Pasley who was Highly Commended by the judges. Trailhead Fine Foods, CTC’s sister company, also celebrated success with its Welsh Salt Beef earning a coveted Great Taste Award.

Graduation ceremonies were another highlight of the year, with two major events held at the Montgomery Pavilion at the Royal Welsh Showground, each attended by more than 100 apprentice graduates. CTC also hosted the Team Wales Skills Torch Relay at its Autumn Graduation, featuring Mia Haf Rees — a commis chef at The Grove of Narberth — who excelled in her Level 3 Professional Cookery Apprenticeship completing it in just 14 months instead of the usual 18.

Apprenticeship Week Wales was a standout success, with CTC delivering its first two webinars focused on Hospitality and Food & Drink Manufacturing apprenticeships, another successful stand at the Apprenticeship Fair at the Senedd and Aaron Jones helping kick off the campaign by being interviewed live on BBC Radio Wales. The company also delivered two cookery workshops at Ysgol Bro Caereinion Secondary Phase and Welshpool High School, inspiring the next generation of culinary talent and promoting the apprenticeship vocational education route.

CTC’s commitment to its staff was equally prominent. Alex Hogg completed a Degree Apprenticeship with the Open University, graduating with First Class Honours in Applied Software Engineering. Meanwhile, long-serving team members Chris Bason, Operations Manager Hospitality and Stephen Bound, General Manager were celebrated for their 20-year anniversaries. The organisation also topped Medr’s national apprenticeships success tables, reinforcing its reputation for excellence.

Having recently transitioned to a 100% employee-owned trust, Cambrian Training has strengthened its commitment to empowering staff and ensuring long-term sustainability. This innovative structure reflects the company’s people-centred values and its belief that success is built through collaboration, shared responsibility and investment in its workforce.

Throughout its 30-year journey, Cambrian Training has played a pivotal role in supporting sectors essential to the Welsh economy, particularly hospitality and food and drink manufacturing. Through strategic partnerships and sponsorships with organisations including the Culinary Association of Wales, Mid-Wales Tourism, the Food & Drink Wales Awards and the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, the company has actively championed industry growth, innovation and excellence.

What makes Cambrian Training particularly special is its focus on changing lives. Every apprenticeship, qualification and training programme helps individuals gain confidence, develop new skills and progress in their careers. At the same time, employers benefit from a stronger, more capable workforce equipped to meet future challenges. This positive impact can be seen in communities across Wales, where vocational education continues to create opportunities and support economic growth.

As it celebrated its 30th anniversary, Cambrian Training demonstrated that its success is built on much more than impressive statistics. It is founded on strong relationships, a commitment to quality and a genuine passion for helping people fulfil their potential. The company’s ability to evolve with changing industry needs while remaining true to its core purpose has been central to its continued growth and reputation.

Looking ahead, Cambrian Training is well positioned to continue shaping the future of vocational education in Wales. With an outstanding legacy, a clear vision and a proven track record of supporting learners and employers, the company enters its next chapter stronger than ever. Its 30th anniversary year has been a fitting celebration of past achievements and an inspiring reminder that the best is yet to come.