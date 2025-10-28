University hosts Radio Academy to give audio professionals a foot in the door

The University of Sunderland welcomed radio professionals including Hits Radio 90s Steve and Karen as it hosted the Radio Academy to help create opportunities for audio stars of the future.

Partnering with the University’s student-led community station Spark, the Radio

Academy delivered one of its popular Foot in the Door events to give entry and early career audio professionals the chance to amplify their skills and access expertise to find employment opportunities in radio, music, podcasting and all forms of audio content.

Attendees and industry professionals came together at the University’s David

Puttnam MediaCentre on St. Peter’s Campus (15 October) to develop existing skills,

make new contacts and take the next step in their careers.

Dixi Stewart, Managing Director of the Radio Academy, said: “It was a wonderfully inspiring day full of fresh insight, thought-provoking discussion and audio passion. Students at The University of Sunderland are hugely talented and it was a pleasure and a privilege to share with them ideas on the future of audio and to identify opportunities for their skills to take the industry forward.

“I’d like to thank the team at the David Puttnam Media Centre for making us so welcome and for facilitating Foot in the Door so brilliantly in such impressive surroundings. We look forward to continuing our relationship and coming back to the University of Sunderland soon.”

The day was full of training workshops led by radio professionals and presenters including Hits Radio 90s Steve Furnell and Alumna Karen Oxley who shared their experiences and expertise drawn from their radio careers.

Karen said: “It’s been great to be part of Foot in the Door and see so many enthusiastic people who want to get into the industry. It’s great for students to be able to get that advice.

“When we were starting out, we wouldn’t have known where to look for advice like this, so to bring everyone together under one roof is a great opportunity.”

Steve added: “The facilities at the University of Sunderland are incredible and the opportunities are fantastic. It’s great that the Radio Academy have decided to come to the north-east because the region is and will always be a hot bed of talent.”

Industry guests also included:

Emma Millen (Alumna) – BBC Newcastle Presenter

Chris Howard (Alumnus) – Radio and Social Media Presenter

Adam Wilbourn – Head of Podcasts at WhatCulture

Dan McQuillin – Managing Director of Broadcast Bionics

Chloe Wilson – Senior Studio Director of BBC Output Operations

George Willis – Operations Team Leader at BBC Media Operations

Zara Tso – Assistant Commissioner at BBC Radio 1

Helen Thomas – Head of BBC Radio 2

Foot in the Door is supported by The Radio Academy’s partners BBC Sounds and Broadcast Bionics.

Lee Hall, Head of the School of Media and Creative Industries at the University of Sunderland, said: “The event was a huge success, connecting students with senior figures in the radio industry.

“And it wasn’t just about programme making for radio, students learned how to break into a range of roles including podcasting and technical careers.

“We also had the opportunity to show off our superb resources, which impressed visitors who described them as sector leading.”