University of Winchester appoints Prof Ian Pickup as its new Vice-Chancellor

The University of Winchester has announced the appointment of Professor Ian Pickup as its new Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Pickup will take up the post in early December following a comprehensive recruitment process led by the University’s Board of Governors.

Ian joins the University from the Open University, where he is currently Pro Vice-Chancellor (Learning, Teaching and Student Experience). Throughout his career, Ian has established a strong reputation for academic leadership, student-centred values and successful organisational transformation.

As Vice-Chancellor, Ian will lead the University in delivering its strategic vision, building on Winchester’s distinctive strengths in teaching, student experience, civic engagement and widening participation.

The Chair of the Board of Governors, Paul Jackson, said:

“I am delighted that Professor Pickup will be joining the University of Winchester as our next Vice-Chancellor. Following an extensive and highly competitive recruitment process, Ian emerged as an outstanding candidate with the experience, vision and values required to lead the University through the next stage of its development.

“The Board was particularly impressed by Ian’s commitment to students, his collaborative leadership style and clear ambition for the future of Winchester. We look forward to working closely with Ian as we continue to strengthen the University’s contribution to our students, community, partners and wider society.”

Incoming Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ian Pickup, said:

“I am honoured to have been appointed as the next Vice-Chancellor of the University of Winchester. Winchester is a university with a strong sense of purpose, an outstanding commitment to its students and a reputation for making a positive difference to society. I have been inspired by the passion of colleagues, students and governors, and I am excited by the opportunities ahead.

“Together, we will build on the University’s many strengths and continue to provide an exceptional educational experience while enhancing our impact locally, nationally and internationally. I very much look forward to joining the Winchester community and working with colleagues, students and partners to shape the University’s future.”

Professor Pickup has extensive experience in higher education leadership and a track record of delivering strategic change, strengthening organisational performance and fostering partnership working across education, business, community and the public sector.

Ian trained as a teacher at the University of Warwick and holds a PhD in Education from the University of Roehampton. He is a National Teaching Fellow, a Principal Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and Professor of the Student Experience in Higher Education.

Following roles as a schoolteacher, rugby player, development officer and coach, Ian’s career in higher education started at the University of Roehampton, where he progressed to become Principal Lecturer in the School of Education. He contributed to a diverse range of national and international initiatives in education, authoring key texts and journal articles. Ian was the UK partner in a European Union project centred on early years teacher education and supported the training of education practitioners working in post-disaster contexts.

Ian is currently Pro Vice-Chancellor (Learning, Teaching and Student Experience) at the Open University, with a portfolio that focuses on delivering high-quality, equitable student outcomes, and an improved student experience.

Prior to the Open University, Ian was Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education and Experience) and Chief Operating Officer at the University of East London, where he was responsible for the leadership and delivery of all elements of the student experience. Prior to this, Ian was Deputy Chief Operating Officer (Student and Academic Experience) at SOAS University of London, Head of the Student Experience at University College Cork, Ireland, and Director of Student Affairs at the University of Roehampton.

Ian has held several external roles in higher education, sport and charities across his career. He is currently a trustee of ‘LYR’, a charity using the power of sport (in this case rowing) to change lives. He is a member of the Common Purpose London Advisory Board, the UUK Student Experience, Education and Skills Network, and the Disabled Student Commitment Steering Group. Previous roles include Chair of the Confederation of Student Services in Ireland, advisory board member for the Higher Education Design Quality Forum, and board member of Pro-Active South London.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​