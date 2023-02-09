Creating art in nature with Jelly Green

UAL Awarding Body are very excited that the first episode of series 2 of the Teach Inspire Create podcast is now live!

In this episode, sustainable painter, Jelly Green, explores how her creative practice is spurred on by the current climate crisis, and discusses her experience is of being mentored by British artist Maggi Hambling.

Jelly is a British–New Zealander painter based in Suffolk, whose work is defined by her passion for the natural world, particularly the earth’s forests. Having grown up in a creative household, she has always been encouraged to pursue the arts, but it was her painting classes with Maggi Hambling which allowed her to experiment with a variety of artistic styles, techniques and mediums.

Her work is heavily inspired by nature and she often prefers to work directly outside, finding a connection with the landscape which helps to enhance her pieces. She has even spent extended periods of time working from the jungles and rainforests of the world.

