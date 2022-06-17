Shopping Cart

From education to employment
The Route into Growing a Successful Franchise Education Business, with Love Tutoring Festival 3 Speaker and Founder of Groe Global, Sean Goldsmith

Qualified Tutor June 17, 2022
It’s not often you find someone with so much passion for what they do. Sean Goldsmith has lived and breathed franchising for a long, long time and has sage advice for us all.

Currently Co-Founder of Groe Global and having just last week launched the Foundation of Franchising in Africa, Sean has helped countless franchisors set up their operations and master their brand and marketing.

Franchising as a business model has exploded in tutoring since the start of the pandemic. Could it be time that you look to it too?

Don’t forget to grab your free tickets to the Love Tutoring Festival 3 to hear Sean, and many other high-quality speakers, for FREE. To find out all about this incredible online festival of events from Monday 27th June – Friday 1st July, simply head to qualifiedtutor.org/love-tutoring-festival.

Next steps:

Franchisees are generally enterprising people, not entrepreneurs … if they were entrepreneurs, they’d be you [the franchisor]“

ACCESS THE TRANSCRIPT HERE
