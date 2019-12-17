Apprenticeship funding bands: 30 band structure

The apprenticeship standards funding bands document has been updated today (17 Dec)
The Secretary of State for Education approved 13 funding band changes in July as part of the review of funding bands carried out by the Institute.
A spokesperson for the Institute for Apprenticeships said:
“The Secretary of State has approved our funding band recommendations for [13] of the 30 standards that have been under review since December 2018 and one funding band recommendation from the first round of reviews, May 2018. These have now been updated on our website.
“The aim of the reviews is to ensure these standards have the most appropriate funding band to support high quality delivery, and provide value for money for employers and taxpayers. They will also ensure consistency in the way older and newer standards are funded.”
In May 2018, the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills [Anne Milton] asked the Institute to carry out an initial review of the funding bands for 31 existing apprenticeships standards. The results of this first review were announced in summer 2018.
In December 2018, the Minister asked the Institute to carry out a second review of funding bands for a further 30 existing standards.
The Institute has used the same funding review process for both reviews, in order to ensure consistency of approach, and as part of this process we have worked collaboratively with Trailblazer groups to carry out the reviews and collate evidence in a fair and balanced way. Each standard was considered on its own merits following this approach.
The Motor Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician (Light Vehicle) is the standard from the May 2018 review that has now been updated.
A further 20 funding band recommendations still have to be approved from the December 2018 round of reviews.
Sets out the funding bands that will apply for existing apprenticeship frameworks and apprenticeship standards.
Apprenticeship standards: funding bands
Apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands
The list of apprenticeship standards shows the apprenticeship standards that have an approved assessment plan and are ready for employers and training organisations to use. This is an excerpt taken from a downloadable spreadsheet of all standards both published and in development on the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education website (the Institute).
The frameworks spreadsheet sets out the funding bands that will apply for existing apprenticeship frameworks.
Review of apprenticeship funding bands
See the Institute’s website for more details about the approved funding bands.
|Standard reference
|Standard name
|Route
|Pre-review funding band
|Reviewed funding band
|Date implemented
|ST0052
|Highways electrician/service operative
|Construction
|£9,000
|£12,000
|1 July 2019
|ST0230
|Hospitality supervisor
|Catering and hospitality
|£5,000
|£4,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0232
|Senior production chef
|Catering and hospitality
|£5,000
|£4,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0155
|Gas engineering
|Construction
|£27,000
|£22,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0234
|Housing/property management
|Construction
|£9,000
|£7,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0067
|Bus and coach engineering technician
|Engineering and manufacturing
|£18,000
|£16,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0068
|Heavy vehicle service and maintenance technician
|Engineering and manufacturing
|£18,000
|£15,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0185
|Senior financial customer advisor
|Legal, finance and accounting
|£9,000
|£8,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0325
|Retail manager
|Sales, marketing and procurement
|£6,000
|£5,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0326
|Retail team leader
|Sales, marketing and procurement
|£5,000
|£4,000
|30 September 2019
|ST0314
|Public service operational delivery officer
|Business and administration
|£3,000
|£2,500
|30 September 2019
|ST0239
|HR support
|Business and administration
|£5,000
|£4,500
|4 October 2019
|ST0238
|HR consultant/partner
|Business and administration
|£9,000
|£7,000
|4 October 2019
Further information on the funding bands for individual standards and when their funding bands will change can be found on the Institute’s website.
Published 25 October 2016
