ESFA Update further education: 22 January 2020
ESFA Update academies: 22 January 2020
ESFA Update local authorities: 22 January 2020
Items for further education
|Action
|mid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|Learning Records Service temporarily closed due to data trust breach
|Information
|16 to 19 revenue funding allocation calculation toolkit for further education institutions
|Information
|16 to 19 business cases to correct major data errors
|Information
|high needs place change request outcomes 2020 to 2021
|Information
|new apprenticeship service webinars from January to March 2020
|Information
|upcoming apprenticeship provider roadshows
|Information
|webinar on the integrated financial model for colleges (IFMC)
|Information
|Quality in Careers Standard events
Items for academies
|Reminder
|the academies accounts return deadline has now passed
|Action
|Condition Data Collection (CDC) – accessing condition reports for your schools
|Information
|Information
|Your feedback
|remittance advice for multi-academy trusts – can you help us improve the remittance advice from ESFA?
Items for local authorities
|Action
|Action
|Information
|Information
