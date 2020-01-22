Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 22 January 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 22 January 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 22 January 2020

HTML

EnglishItalianoThe â€˜territorial diplomacyâ€™ campaign promoted by th
Details

Items for further education

Actionmid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
Information16 to 19 revenue funding allocation calculation toolkit for further education institutions
Informationhigh needs place change request outcomes 2020 to 2021
Informationnew apprenticeship service webinars from January to March 2020
Informationupcoming apprenticeship provider roadshows
Informationwebinar on the integrated financial model for colleges (IFMC)
InformationQuality in Careers Standard events

Items for academies

Reminderthe academies accounts return deadline has now passed
ActionCondition Data Collection (CDC) – accessing condition reports for your schools
Your feedbackremittance advice for multi-academy trusts – can you help us improve the remittance advice from ESFA?

Items for local authorities

Actionmid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
ActionCondition Data Collection (CDC) – accessing condition reports for your schools
Published 22 January 2020