ESCP Business School shortlisted for Times Higher Education’s UK Business School of the Year Award 2024

Camden-based ESCP Business School has been shortlisted for the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) UK Business School of the Year Award 2024, recognising its remarkable growth, impact, and innovation during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The annual THE Awards are widely recognised as the Oscars of the higher education sector, attracting hundreds of entries that exemplify the talent, commitment and innovation of individuals and teams across all aspects of university life.

Following the recent acquisition of Degree Awarding Powers in the UK, this shortlisting reinforces ESCP’s position in the UK market, where the School is currently placed 2nd in the Financial Times’ 2023 European Business School ranking.

Kamran Razmdoost, Dean of ESCP’s London Campus, said: “This recognition as a finalist for the Times Higher Education’s UK Business School of the Year Award underscores our commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and fostering future business leaders ready to address global challenges. We are immensely proud of the achievements and progress made by our students, faculty, and staff.”

Celebrating its 20th year, the THE Awards highlight excellence across the UK and Irish education sectors. ESCP’s London Campus previously won UK Business School of the Year in 2018.

In its 2024 submission, ESCP London Campus showcased a year of major achievements, focusing on sustainability, research growth, and enhanced student experience. The Campus integrated sustainability modules and practical projects into all its programmes. Collaborations with Climate Fresk, Camden Climate Alliance, Climate Essentials, Better Futures+, Think and Do Camden and Sulitest TASK, and launching custom training with AXA Climate School enabled 100% of students and staff to receive training on global environment and social challenges.

In addition to sustainability-related partnerships, ESCP has continued strengthening its relationship with the Camden community, having launched a Camden Scholarship programme and joining Camden’s Inclusive Business Network earlier this year.

“We are constantly innovating to ensure our students have the knowledge and skills to excel in an ever-changing world. By integrating topics of technological, ecological, and societal transformation and offering real-life projects, company collaborations, and internships across all our programmes, we are determined to inspire the next generation of purpose-driven leaders who will positively impact the world,” added Kamran Razmdoost.

Since opening in 1974, ESCP’s London Campus has experienced remarkable growth in student numbers, degree offerings, and facilities. During the 2022-23 academic year, the campus welcomed 350 undergraduate, over 1,000 postgraduate, and 271 executive education students from 73 nationalities. During the same year, ESCP London also delivered custom training to 13 companies and over 3,000 managers.

Being shortlisted for the THE’s UK Business School of the Year Award 2024 reflects ESCP’s unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and purpose-driven leadership.

The final winner will be announced at the THE Award ceremony on Thursday, 28 November 2024, at the ICC in Birmingham, UK.