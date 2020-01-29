Letter from Michelle Donelan to the chair of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board.

Documents

ECITB: annual priorities letter 2019 to 2020

PDF, 74.2KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Children and Families, Michelle Donelan, writes to the chair of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) confirming the government’s priorities for 2019 to 2020

Advertisement

Further education and skills: January 2020
Resources
Learner participation and achievements in England (August to October 2
Sign up to become a Trailblazer
Resources
The Institute is always looking for people to join our â€œTrailblazerâ
FOI release: Median pay in the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings, 2014-2019
Resources
Median pay figures used to calculate the bite of the National Living W

Published 29 January 2020