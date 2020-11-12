Data on A level and GCSE comparative outcomes, centre variability and results across England can now be viewed in series of interactive visualisations.

Ofqual has today updated 7 interactive visualisations which show summer 2020 A level and GCSE grade outcomes, centre variability and results across England.

The search tools are updated every year and present data in an engaging way. Each of the visualisations allows users to compare results from 2020 to previous years.

This year the 2020 grades displayed are the final grades the candidate received – the centre assessment grade or calculated grade, whichever was higher.

The visualisations updated with this summer’s results are:

  1. GCSE centre variability: these interactive graphs show the centre variability at grade 4/C and above or grade 7/A and above for selected GCSE subjects.

  2. A level centre variability: these interactive graphs show the centre variability at grade A and above for eighteen larger entry subjects in A level.

  3. GCSE ‘map app’: the map shows, for each county in England, reformed GCSE full course results (the percentage of students achieving specific grades) for the summer 2020, as well as recent summer examinations series.

  4. A level ‘map app’: the map shows for each county in England, A level results (the percentage of students achieving specific grades) for the summer 2020, as well as recent summer examination series.

  5. GCSE grade outcomes: interactive graphs which show outcomes across all subjects for all students for the years 2008 to 2020 and for 16-year olds for the years 2013 to 2020.

  6. A level grade outcomes: interactive graphs show A level outcomes across all subjects for all students for the years 2008 to 2020 and for 18-year olds for the years 2017 to 2020.

  7. 9 to 1 app (GCSE only): these graphs allow users to see grade distributions for all full course GCSE 9 to 1 subjects for students in schools and colleges in England. You can select a combination of three subjects, which shows how performance on one GCSE relates to performance on other GCSEs.

To view the interactive visualisations, visit the Ofqual Data Analytics page.

St Jamesâ€™ Church of England Primary Academy
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about St Jame
Ofsted announces new early years inspection arrangements
Resources
A new approach to inspecting early years providers will give good and
Early entry into GCSE exams in England
Resources
The impact of early entries on pupil performance for certain GCSEs.Doc

Published 12 November 2020