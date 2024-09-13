How this science teacher sceptic learned about the value of apprenticeships

At the Skills Federation we are proud to work with our 19 members and between us we cover more than 20 different sectors of the economy and represent over 150,000 employers. Amid the flurry of back-to-school coverage focused on schools and universities, we asked a representative from one of our member organisations, Dr Rebecca Hill, Curriculum Manager, Cogent Skills, to share her insights on why the wider FE sector deserves attention too.

It’s the end of the summer holidays and the news and our social media feeds are full of ‘back to school’ (or university) stories. But why is it always schools and universities that get the bulk of the coverage, while our hidden gems of FE colleges, independent learning providers, specialist colleges and other FE providers are rarely mentioned? Coverage of apprenticeships pales in comparison with the column inches given over to GCSE, A Level and T Level results over the summer.

I’ll admit that, for many years, I too was among those for whom the world of FE was a lost kingdom – and I was most certainly an apprenticeships sceptic.

Starting in academic research, moving to secondary education and now happily settled in the apprenticeship industry, I find myself reflecting on how I viewed apprenticeships throughout each stage of my career.

Positive impact of apprenticeships

Something I keep coming back to is the positive impact that apprenticeships could have had on the lives of so many, if only my misconceptions and those of so many other educators before me, had been challenged earlier (or indeed challenged at all).

As a secondary science teacher I looked on apprenticeships in general with a degree of scepticism. Squarely focused on academic achievements and university placements, I felt true success for my students lay solely within the hallowed halls of higher education.

By contrast, I saw apprenticeships as a lesser alternative, a route for those who couldn’t’ ‘make it’ in traditional education. I now see how wrong I was.

Moving into further education opened my eyes to the incredible value of apprenticeships. It became clear they were not a fallback option but rather a forward-thinking choice for many young people.

Diverse potential

The cliché that apprenticeships are solely for hands-on learners is a narrow and outdated view, which undermines the diverse potential of these programmes. Apprenticeships are not just about manual labour or technical skills: they include a wide range of industries, from finance and healthcare to IT and engineering to name just a few.

They give students the chance to do complex problem-solving, strategic thinking and work on innovative projects. Apprenticeships cultivate a rich blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, making them suitable for almost any learner.

By pigeonholing apprenticeships as only for hands-on learners, we overlook their value in fostering critical thinking, creativity, and professional growth across a broad spectrum of careers.

At the crux of these harboured misconceptions is a dire need for better careers education for trainee teachers.

Skilled professional trainers

Apprenticeships are like real-life “learn while you earn” quests. Your training is with skilled professionals while getting paid and skipping the classroom or lecture hall. Not skipping because you couldn’t handle it, or were somehow lacking – but skipping because you can.

Some people take journeys that stop at every station because they aren’t sure where they want to get off. But if you’re solid on your destination, why not take a direct route?

As the new term begins for school, college and university students – and apprentices across the country continue their studies – let’s take a moment to appreciate our wonderfully diverse sector that demonstrates that there’s more than one way to thrive on your education journey.

By Dr Rebecca Hill, Curriculum Manager, Cogent Skills, the Skills Federation