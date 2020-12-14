A review of the barriers to greater adoption and how these might be overcome.

Report into online and on-screen assessment in high stakes, sessional qualifications.

Report into online and on-screen assessment in high stakes sessional qualifications: A briefing paper

The objective of this review is to fill a gap in the published research literature by considering the barriers to greater adoption of online and on-screen assessment in high stakes, sessional qualifications taken at volume in English schools and colleges. We explore how such barriers could be broken down.

Published 14 December 2020