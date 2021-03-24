 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Four new industry partnerships aim to develop transformational technologies

Details
Hits: 14
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

From improving the sound quality of digital musical instruments to advances in materials engineering that will offer clean, adaptable and affordable energy solutions, the Royal Academy of Engineering has announced four new joint industry–academia research partnerships that will tackle some complex engineering challenges.

The magnetic resonator piano is an augmented acoustic grand piano which uses electromagnets to induce vibrations in the strings of a grand piano, producing a rich new sound world including infinite sustain, crescendos from silence, pitch bends, harmonics and new timbres. Image courtesy of Dr Andrew McPherson

Focusing on industry-relevant research across the full range of engineering disciplines, the Academy’s Research Chairs and Senior Research Fellowships enhance the links between academia and businesses with each of the prestigious five-year positions co-sponsored by an industrial partner. Each awardee will establish a world-leading research group in their field of engineering.

Commenting on the appointment of the three new Research Chairs and two Senior Research Fellows, Professor Karen Holford FREng CBE FLSW, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Cardiff University and Chair of the Academy’s Research Committee, says: “Every year I find myself amazed and encouraged by the ingenuity and engineering excellence shown by our awardees and the sheer range of challenges that they are helping to address to improve so many aspects of our daily lives. Fostering collaboration between expert engineering researchers and industry is something to which the Academy has always been committed and the internationally renowned centres of research excellence developed over the past 20 years of this scheme are testimony to its importance for UK engineering research and innovation.”

The Senior Research Fellowships and Research Chairs appointed are as follows:

Senior Research Fellows

Dr Andrew McPherson, Queen Mary University of London
Bela / Royal Academy of Engineering Senior Research Fellow in Embedded Music Computing

This fellowship aims to develop a new generation of digital musical instruments whose richness and subtlety match the best acoustic instruments, making them suitable for expert and novice performers alike. Despite steady advances in computational modelling of acoustic instrument sounds, digital instruments still lag far behind their traditional counterparts in the nuance of interaction.

In collaboration with a consortium of three industrial partners—Augmented Instruments Ltd, the BeagleBoard Foundation and Texas Instruments—Dr McPherson will develop high-performance computing tools for working with sensors and audio that can be integrated into new instruments. This cross-disciplinary project incorporates electronic engineering, human–computer interaction and arts practice and aims to make computing accessible to creators without a specialist technical background.

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr James Dathan
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
HS2 Phase One vocational qualifications reports, 2017 to 2020
Resources
Vocational qualifications obtained in connection with constructing Pha
Benchmark your schoolâ€™s financial data
Resources
Benchmark your income and expenditure against another school or trust.

Dr McPherson says: “We've only begun to scratch the surface of the kinds of musical instruments that are possible with the latest embedded hardware systems. I'm excited about making rich new creative tools which not only support new kinds of music-making but can also teach us more about human cognition and human–computer interaction.”

Research Chairs

Professor Joseph Robson, University of Manchester
DSTL / Royal Academy of Engineering Research Chair in Alloys for Extreme Environments

Professor Robson’s research is on resilient alloys for defence applications in extreme environments. These high-performance metal alloys must withstand impacts from projectiles travelling at over 2km/s and function in both hot and cold temperatures and in highly corrosive environments, maintaining their effectiveness over lifetimes that can exceed 50 years. The traditional method of developing alloys for defence involves trial and error experiments, coupled with full-scale tests, that can take decades to perform and incur multi-million-pound costs. A different approach is needed, based on metallurgical understanding, digital simulation and rapid low-cost testing.

This award will support the development of advanced computer modelling techniques and rapid testing methods to design new materials that will also be of value beyond the defence sector for products such as lightweight energy-efficient cars and aircraft.

Professor Robson says: “DSTL have world-leading capability in modelling of materials performance in defence applications. The opportunity to work together to integrate alloy and component design will enable a new holistic approach that offers better performance, lower development times, and reduced cost. This integrated design approach will have impact beyond defence in sectors such as energy efficient transport.”

Professor Tom Scott, University of Bristol
UKAEA / Royal Academy of Engineering Research Chair in Advancing the Fusion Energy Fuel Cycle

Professor Scott’s research focuses on tritium – the gaseous radioactive fuel component for fusion energy. This project aims to advance, develop and deploy technologies for breeding, handling, separation and safe storage of tritium. Working in partnership with the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), Professor Scott aims to establish the UK as an international leader in tritium fuel cycle technologies.

This award coincides with the initial phases of UKAEA’s Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) programme; an internationally significant endeavour to design and build the world’s first fusion power station by 2040. The development of a well-established fuel cycle is a critical step towards this goal.

Professor Scott says: “Being involved with the STEP, via this award, is a hugely exciting prospect for myself, for the University of Bristol and also the Royal Academy of Engineering. The realisation of fusion energy will be truly transformational for the world.”

Professor Stephen Skinner, Imperial College London
Ceres Power Ltd / Royal Academy of Engineering Research Chair in Electrochemical Devices for a Zero Carbon Economy

Professor Skinner is committed to developing solid oxide cells that convert fuel to electricity and in reverse operation can produce clean hydrogen. These devices are some of the most efficient energy conversion processes and will be a vital part of a net zero future. The development of low-carbon and zero carbon energy technologies is of vital importance and underpins our drive towards a sustainable world. New advances in materials engineering can offer clean, affordable solutions to serve both developed and developing economies. Solid oxide cells will provide solutions that can be adapted to portable power, stationary applications and transport. They will also provide routes to produce the lowest cost green hydrogen as part of an integrated energy infrastructure. This collaboration aims to build an enduring partnership that will accelerate the deployment of new discoveries in the energy technology space.

Professor Skinner says: “Lowering carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 is an ambitious target to reduce our environmental impact – developing this technology will make a direct contribution to achieving this ambition, through use of solid oxide cells in a wide range of energy applications, from domestic heating and transport to data centres, and hydrogen production, enabled by the flexibility of the device output.”

Notes for Editors

1. Research Chairs and Senior Research Fellowships aim to strengthen the links between industry and academia by supporting exceptional academics in UK universities to undertake use-inspired research that meets the needs of the industrial partners. Awardees are expected to:

  • Establish or enhance a world leading engineering research group
  • Deliver 'use-inspired' research that meets the needs of their industrial partners
  • Disseminate the outcomes of their research for appropriate academic impact
  • Become a self-sustaining research group by the end of the award (by securing substantial external grant income: RCUK, EU, industry, charities, etc.)

2. The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone. In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public. Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

Media enquiries to: Pippa Cox at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. +44 207 766 0745; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Social care common inspection framework (SCCIF)
Resources
Guidance on the social care common inspection framework (SCCIF). Conte
SLC Supplier Spend February 2021
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Alexander Fox
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Check early years qualifications
Resources
Find out if a person’s qualifications allow them to work in an early
Lower reconciliation threshold for ESFA grant funded providers
Resources
The Department for Education and ESFA have confirmed a lower reconcili
Skills for Productivity and Growth in D2N2 – OC08S21P1834
Resources
Call to run a project to support improvements in the labour market rel
D2N2 Apprenticeship and Jobs Hub – OC08S21P1833
Resources
Call to run a project/s designed to provide improved access to quality
Skills support for employment for armed forces veterans and their families in Enterprise M3 OC10S21P1836
Resources
Call to run a project related to supporting personnel leaving (and, or
Assessment component files: 2021
Resources
Assessment framework specification files for software suppliers develo
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr James Dathan
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
HS2 Phase One vocational qualifications reports, 2017 to 2020
Resources
Vocational qualifications obtained in connection with constructing Pha
Benchmark your school’s financial data
Resources
Benchmark your income and expenditure against another school or trust.

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Tina Koenig
Tina Koenig has published a new article: First ever Scottish Esports in Education Conference less than a minute ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5519)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page