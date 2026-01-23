FE Commissioner chooses Stockton Riverside College to host first strategy meeting

Further Education Commissioner, Ellen Thinnesen OBE, visited Stockton Riverside College, where she hosted the first strategy meeting with her Deputy Further Education Commissioners.

Stepping into the role this month, the commissioner and her team will work with colleges across England to drive improvements in the sector.

The newly appointed FE Commissioner said: “It was important my first strategy meeting with deputies took place within the FE sector, rather than in a central or remote location.

“Whilst we had a packed agenda, holding the meeting in a college allowed part of it to be opened to the college’s chief executive and chair, enabling rich two-way dialogue, and with students too. It is an approach that underlines our ongoing commitment to listen and engage meaningfully with the sector.”

No stranger to the region, as the former chief executive of Education Partnership North East, the commissioner said:

“Located in the North East Stockton Riverside College was chosen because it exemplifies the vital role further education plays in supporting residents, local communities and employers.

“The college is part of an Ofsted Outstanding college group and is renowned for its strong partnerships, wide-ranging academic, vocational and technical provision, and focus on skills development that directly responds to regional economic priorities.

“The college demonstrates the innovation, adaptability, and impact FE colleges have in shaping opportunities for learners of all ages.”

Taking the opportunity to tour the college, Ellen was joined by Roger Cotes, Director for Post-16 Regions and Providers at the Department for Education, as well as deputies, Frances Wadsworth, Becky Edwards, Graham Razey, and Esme Winch – all sector experts and specialists.

“It is fantastic that the newly appointed FE Commissioner chose Stockton Riverside College to host her first strategic meeting,” said Grant Glendinning, chief executive officer and group principal of the Education Training Collective, which incorporates Stockton Riverside College.

“For us, it’s a chance to showcase the college and the work that goes on here and across the group, and to have a seat at the table at the very start of those important early conversations.”

The role of the FE Commissioner, her deputies and advisers, is to support and strengthen leadership and governance of colleges. Ellen will also play a key role in delivering the government’s Plan for Change, focused on growing the economy in key sectors, and breaking down barriers to opportunity by tackling the number of young people not in education, employment or training.

Of her new appointment Ellen said:

“On a personal level, taking up this position is both a privilege and a responsibility. I feel a strong sense of purpose stepping into this role and in being able to directly support a sector I am not only a product of, but also deeply value.

“Further education shaped my own opportunities, and I am passionate about ensuring the sector continues to raise standards and provide life-changing experiences for others.

“I have always believed every college should be the very best version of itself, and in this role, along with my team, we have the chance to work with governors, leaders and stakeholders to help colleges achieve that potential.”