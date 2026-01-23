Award-winning north-east businesswoman appointed Visiting Professor

The University of Sunderland’s Business School has appointed Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland’s Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) as a Visiting Professor.

Sharon has worked in Sunderland for more than 20 years building strong networks and partnerships with stakeholders and key players across Sunderland.

She first became involved with Sunderland BIDs while working as head of communication at housing provider Gentoo, before officially joining in 2017 and being made Chief Executive in 2021.

Sharon not only works closely with businesses and organisations across the city but is also actively involved in shaping BIDs nationwide as part of the British BIDs Advisory Board.

Sharon is Co-Chair of the Sunderland Empire Theatre TrustandCo-Chair of the recently formed North East Combined Authority High Streets Commission. She is also director of Sunderland Business Partnerships as well as being involved in the day to day running of Sunderland BIDs.

Sharon leads initiatives to enhance the city centre and seafront, winning accolades like British BIDs Accreditation for governance and fostering partnerships for projects tackling crime and promoting local businesses, with recent successes including the launch of the Seafront BID and continued work with universities and councils to drive regeneration.

Speaking about her new appointment at the University of Sunderland, Sharon said:

“I am absolutely delighted to have been given this opportunity to work even more closely with the University and to build on our already strong relationship.

“This new role will allow me to engage with students and graduates to showcase opportunities within the city but to also highlight to businesses how they can take advantage of the skills and knowledge the University has across so many disciplines which can be used to help them improve and grow.”

Dr Yvonne Dixon-Todd, Head of the School of Business, Management and Tourism at the University of Sunderland, said:

“I am delighted that Sharon is joining the team at Sunderland Business School. Her insight and connections will make a real contribution to our students and staff as we continue to develop partnerships with the business community. Such partnerships result in knowledge exchange, consultancy, case studies etc which helps businesses, academics and students thrive.”

Professor Alex Hope, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Business and Technology and Professor of Sustainable and Responsible Business at the University, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Sharon as Visiting Professor. Her experience and connections across the city will bring real value to our students and staff. This partnership will strengthen both our Faculty and the community we serve, and I look forward to working together.”

Associate Professor in Cultural Management at the University , Dr Derek Watson, added:

“Sharon has over 25 years of experience working with organisations in the public sector and similar fields, and continues to make strategic impact which is evident throughout the renaissance of our city. “Sharon’s expertise will help ensure our business modules and programmes continue to meet the needs of the evolving and dynamic commercial sector. As a motivational public speaker, Sharon will also inform and inspire our student community via guest lectures and innovative seminar’s all within a climate of employability readiness.”