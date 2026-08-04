Shipley College Welcomes Martin Silverwood As New Principal & CEO

Shipley College has appointed Martin Silverwood as its new Principal and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Diana Bird, who recently took up a senior role with Luminate Education Group.

Martin joins Shipley after 14 years at Croydon College, where he played a leading role in driving improvement and supporting students from diverse backgrounds to achieve their ambitions.

Originally from Yorkshire himself, Martin said: “From my first visit, I could see this is a college with real heart. There’s a clear commitment from staff to supporting and helping students succeed, which is something I’m incredibly proud to be part of. I’ve always wanted to return to the region and I’m delighted to be joining Shipley College.

“I’m not one to just sit behind a desk. I want to be visible, talking to students, staff, employers and our local community. The best ideas come from working together, listening and making sure everyone has a voice in shaping the future of the College.”

Having worked extensively with students and helping them tackle potential barriers to education, one of his key focuses will be ensuring every learner has the opportunity to thrive.

“Every student has a different journey. Whether it’s additional learning support, English as a second language, financial challenges, building confidence, or whatever else, it’s our job to remove these barriers to help people reach their potential and beyond”, he continued.

“Education doesn’t stop at 18 either. Helping adults develop new skills, retrain and progress in their careers is also an important part of our mission and future.

“We want every student leaving Shipley College to have the skills, confidence and qualifications to stand out in this increasingly competitive world.”

Reflecting on the college community he’s joining, Martin praised the strong foundations already in place: “I’m privileged to be joining at such an exciting time. Diana Bird and the whole team have worked incredibly hard to build a caring, ambitious college making a real difference to people’s lives. I’m excited to work with our staff, students and stakeholders to build on this success.

“I want Shipley College to continue being a place which people are proud of – ambitious for its students, closely connected to its community and recognised for helping people achieve extraordinary things.”

Martin officially took up his role on 1 August, ahead of the new academic year beginning in September. Looking ahead, he says his ambition is for Shipley College to remain a place that students, staff and the wider community are proud of, one that is ambitious, closely connected to its local area and recognised for helping people achieve extraordinary things.