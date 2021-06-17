Application forms to complete to register with Ofsted.
To apply for registration as a childminder agency you need to complete the CMA1 and CMA2.
The CMA1 is the application form for the Early Years Register and Childcare Register.
The CMA2 is the declaration and consent form for all individuals connected with a childminder agency.
CMA1 application forms for the Early Years Register and Childcare Register childminder agency
CMA2 declaration and consent forms for all individuals connected with a childminder agency
Submitting your application forms
Please either scan or photograph them and send with your unique reference number (URN) to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Alternatively, you can post the forms to:
Ofsted – Childminder Agency Team
Piccadilly Gate
Store Street
Manchester
M1 2WD
Tell Ofsted about changes to a registered childminder agency
We need to know about changes to your agency to ensure it continues to meet registration requirements.
The individual owner or nominated individual must let us know about changes, using an email address they have previously given us. They should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with details of any updates to the following:
the names, addresses and contact details of the registered person, nominated individual or manager of the organisation
correspondence or invoice address details
new starters or leavers to the organisation, including starting and leaving dates
changes to the way the agency operates
Please ensure any new starters submit a CMA2 form if necessary.
Changes to how the agency operates
If there are any changes to the way your CMA operates, you should also update your organisation’s statement of purpose. You can find out more about this in our childminder agency registration and suitability guidance.
Please email your updated statement of purpose to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with ‘childminder agency statement of purpose’ in the subject line of the email.Published 27 August 2014
Last updated 17 June 2021 + show all updates
The application forms have been streamlined with updated links to our personal information charter and privacy notices, for how we handle personal information. Completed forms must now be sent to Ofsted via email. The CMA3 form has been removed: the nominated individual can now simply email Ofsted with any changes they wish to make to the details of their registration.
First published.