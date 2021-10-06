Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Applies to England

Documents

Prohibition order: Ms Maureen Devine

PDF, 212KB, 15 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Maureen Devine

Teacher reference number: 660731

Teacher’s date of birth: 26 April 1965

Location teacher worked: Bedworth, west midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 23 and 24 September 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Maureen Devine, formerly employed in Bedworth, west midlands.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

