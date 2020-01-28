Au revoir - Twenty-one per cent of science and education industry are preparing to leave the UK - and their job - as a result of #Brexit

TopCV’s data found that 15 per cent of those surveyed would consider packing up their lives and moving from the UK. However, Brexit will cause greatest harm to the marketing, media and design sector, which will see a quarter of its workforce up and leave to advance their careers, followed closely by workers in science and education (21%), engineering and construction (18%), project and programme management (17%), and technology (18%).

Amanda Augustine, careers expert at TopCV, commented,

“our research reveals incredibly dire implications for Britain’s science and education sectors. We have some of the brightest minds and highly regarded education institutions in the UK, so for a fifth of that talent to leave would be shocking. Hiring and retaining the right staff, even in the steadiest of times, can be tough. Employers will have to identify creative ways to incentivise their employees to remain in the UK – and quickly.”

Nevertheless, Amanda added, “as a silver lining, there are numerous ways those wanting to break into these industries can leverage Brexit as an opportunity to advance their careers as a result of new vacancy openings.”

Whatever job losses or opportunities Brexit may bring, following are four ways you can proactively take charge of your career:

1. Invest in your network

If you had neglected your professional network for a while, now’s the time to reinvest in this important career tool. In times of job uncertainty, your network of professional and personal contacts can be an invaluable source of support and motivation, career advice and job leads. Reconnect with former colleagues and alumni in your field, and seek opportunities, such as relevant networking events, to make new connections. If you’re interested in working for a new company or in a new industry, schedule informational interviews with individuals who already work at the organisation or in the field, and can help you determine whether it’s the right move for you.

2. Strengthen your skill set

Whether you’re planning to pursue a new line of work or you’re wishing to safeguard your current position against redundancy, it’s in your best interest to seek professional-development opportunities that can boost your employability. Look to your professional organisations, the local universities and the web for free or low-cost workshops and courses that can help you sharpen a skill or learn an entirely new one.

3. Promote your expertise

Modesty has no place in an ambitious professional’s career tool kit – especially when the job market is competitive. Use this opportunity to Google your name, reevaluate your LinkedIn profile and other social media activities, and make certain you’re consistently promoting your talents to prospective employers and potential networking connections. Consider posting articles about your industry and sharing your perspective on the topic, publishing an article on a blog or your LinkedIn profile that demonstrates your knowledge of a subject, and sharing outcomes of your work or professional-development opportunities. You cannot expect your network – or even your manager – to appreciate your accomplishments and expertise if you don’t actively merchandise them.

4. Update your CV

Whether you're looking for a job because the market is flush with opportunities or because companies are downsizing, a strong CV is the foundational building block for your post-Brexit career preparations. Although the art and science of CV writing can be tough to master, professional CV writers can help craft a CV that can be your winning ticket into any interview room, no matter the circumstances.

Methodology: TopCV surveyed 1093 professionals between 13 December 2019 and 1 January 2020.