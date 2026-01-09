Students building independence skills thanks to Society grant

New teaching aids funded via a kind donation from Coventry Building Society are helping learners build their independence skills at Hereward College.

A £1,000 community grant award from the Society has been used to purchase five tablets which students are using to play videos showing them how to carry out tasks such as cleaning and tidying – also assisting teaching staff.

A further £1,150 has been raised by Coventry Building Society (CBS) staff for the Friends of Hereward College via fundraising activities including sales from a weekly tuckshop promoting ‘Toastie Tuesdays’ and ‘Samosa Thursdays’.

The team from CBS has also been volunteering at the college, doing gardening and power washing at its 12-acre Tile Hill campus during the summer and autumn half term holidays.

CEO and Principal of Hereward College Paul Cook MBE (pictured above left with CBS staff) hosted a celebration event which included a campus tour and a presentation and lunch at the college’s Hive Business Centre. The guests also met students using the new tablets in independence learning sessions.

The presentation featured current and former students, including Ade Cox who now runs consultancy Ade on the Move offering advice to visitor destinations on accessibility, and was followed by lunch prepared and served by hospitality students.

Paul said:

“We are extremely grateful to Coventry Building Society for the very kind grant award which has funded five tablets which are already proving to be valuable teaching aids.

“The new devices help staff break tasks down according to individual student needs for specific elements of independence skills and provide audio-visual resources our learners can independently access.

“I was delighted to welcome staff from the Society who have also been raising funds for the college charity at work and volunteering their own time working on the campus – a wonderful gesture which is much appreciated.”

Coventry Building Society has additionally supported the college curriculum by hosting business and customer service students at its Cheylesmore branch, where they were able to see first-hand the banking process and customer service in action. They also learned about efforts to improve accessibility, such as desk modifications for wheelchair users.

Danielle Albutt, Savings Advisor at Coventry Building Society, said:

“We’re thrilled to see how these tablets are already making a real difference for students at Hereward College. Helping learners build independence skills is such an important step towards their future, and we’re proud to play a small part in that journey. It’s been fantastic to see our colleagues not only fundraising but also volunteering their time to support the college – it really shows the power of community coming together.”

Hereward College is a pioneering provider of further education programmes for young people aged 16 to 25 with a wide range of complex disabilities and learning difficulties, offering both day and residential provision. It has been rated ‘Outstanding’ for High Needs and ‘Strong’ for Skills by Ofsted.

The college has built very close links with major employers in the West Midlands to create work experience opportunities for learners, including supported internships in workplaces and investment in realistic working environments on the college campus.

In 2024/25, 79% of learners who had employment as an outcome secured paid or voluntary work and 47% paid employment – around ten times the national average for people with learning disabilities*.

* 5.1% of adults with a learning disability known to their local authority in England are in paid work (NHS Digital, 2021).

Photos by Jamie Gray Photography.