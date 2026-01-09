First events revealed for 2026 Chester Festival of Ideas

The first events for this year’s free, University-run Chester Festival of Ideas have been announced, from some of the UK’s leading broadcasters sharing insights to spectacular science shows.

The award-winning, four-day annual festival is returning in the summer for the third time, after proving a success with thousands of visitors enjoying its near-to-100 events held each year since its launch.

Created by the University of Chester in collaboration with partners, the festival offers a programme of free and accessible public events on a wide range of themes, for all ages and interests, at venues across the city.

The city calendar highlight celebrates imagination, inspiration, learning and culture, including talks, exhibitions, performances, and hands-on workshops, and takes place from Thursday July 2 to Sunday July 5.

Among the many names taking to the festival stage in 2026 are journalist, broadcaster, author and campaigner, Mariella Frostrup, and author, broadcaster, former editor-at-large at The Guardian and Professor, Gary Younge.

Adding to the line-up will be Greg Jenner, public historian, author, and broadcaster, best known for working on the award-winning BBC TV series, Horrible Histories, as its historical consultant, and for creating and hosting the BBC podcast, You’re Dead To Me. Environmentalist, Dr Mya-Rose Craig also joins the guests, and the Royal Institution will lead a trio of exciting science shows to wow children and families, offering something for everyone.

Meanwhile, a range of research and expertise will be presented by University of Chester academics, and authors from the University of Chester Press will feature, including discussions on Finding the Battle of Brunanburh and Walking and Cycling to a Better Future.

To bring even more to the developing 2026 programme, organisers are inviting individuals, organisations and communities to submit their event ideas through the events form on the festival website from now until March 4.

The call-out extends to both primary and secondary schools across the North West, North Wales and beyond, to host events, or share projects or pupils’ work around the theme of ‘Our Future in Our Hands’. They are encouraged to delve into the power of individual choices, community action, and innovative thinking in addressing issues such as climate change, social justice, science, interpretations of history or technological advancement. It is the intention this year to support a small number of schools with their travel arrangements, where this is a barrier to being able to take part.

Katherine Wilson, Director of Chester Festival of Ideas and Professor of Later Medieval European History at the University of Chester, said:

“We’re thrilled to announce that Chester Festival of Ideas is back this year, along with the first guests. It’s a joy to start 2026 by providing a preview of the diverse schedule of events exploring and inspiring new thinking, ideas, discussion and skills.

“If you would like to be part of these, please don’t hesitate to get in touch; we’d love to see lots of submissions. For example, schools-led events as part of the festivals in 2024 and 2025 included an upcycling workshop, a dance event, retelling of forgotten histories, a showcase of artwork and a public talk on climate change. These were so well-received and we are really keen to inspire more schools to submit ideas for 2026.”

Professor Paul Bissell, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University, added:

“It is an honour to stage this festival for and with our communities, and share the invitation to explore new perspectives and creative thinking together.

“Make sure to get the dates in the diary – and there are lots of ways to keep updated as more events are announced, including through our website, the press, University social media channels or by joining our mailing list.”

A full programme for the festival and ticket booking for events will open in May 2026.