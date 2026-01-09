Weston College Group and Airbus Sign Lease for Aerospace Academy at Filton

Airbus and Weston College Group today announced the signing of a formal lease agreement for the new Aerospace Skills Academy at Airbus’ Filton site, marking a major milestone in strengthening national resilience through aerospace and advanced engineering skills.

Under the agreement, Weston College Group will transform a building on the Filton site into a new training facility dedicated to advanced manufacturing and engineering skills. The Academy is scheduled to open in September 2026 in time for the new academic year.

The Aerospace Skills Academy forms a key strategic component of efforts to respond to the UK’s Industrial Strategy (including IS-8) and the Defence Industrial Strategy, both of which identify skills development as vital to sustaining global competitiveness in aerospace and wider engineering. The South West is home to a £2.7 billion aerospace cluster, making it a natural location for this investment in talent, innovation, and economic growth.

Pat Jones, Principal and Chief Executive of Weston College Group, said:

“Signing this lease with Airbus is a transformational step in delivering world-class higher technical education that directly supports national and regional economic priorities.”

Simon Galpin, Airbus Head of Filton Site, said,

“The Aerospace Skills Academy represents a major investment in the future of UK aerospace and advanced engineering. Working with the Weston College Group, we are creating a pipeline of highly skilled talent that supports national capability, regional growth, and the long-term competitiveness of our industry.”

The Academy will operate as a flagship centre for technical education and workforce development, specifically tailored to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace and defence and advanced engineering employers. Its purpose is to strengthen the skills pipeline by aligning training provision directly with industry demand, supporting both national capability and regional economic resilience.

At the heart of the Academy will be an employer-led curriculum, co-designed with Airbus and a network of strategic partners including Babcock International Group, GKN Aerospace, MBDA, NCC, Rolls-Royce, and regional SMEs. This collaborative approach will ensure learners develop the technical expertise, behaviours, and experience required to succeed in high-value engineering roles.

The Academy will also prioritise inclusive access and clear progression routes, enabling learners to move seamlessly from Level 3 apprenticeship programmes through to higher and degree-level qualifications. This approach will help open high-quality careers in advanced manufacturing and engineering to individuals from a wide range of backgrounds.

Learners will be trained in refurbished workshop and teaching spaces featuring upgraded digital infrastructure and sustainability-focused systems. These facilities will mirror real industrial environments, providing hands-on, practical experience that prepares graduates to make an immediate and meaningful contribution to the UK’s advanced engineering, aerospace, and defence sectors.