 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

City College Plymouth calls on school-leavers to join virtual open day

Details
Hits: 137

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

@CityPlym is inviting prospective students to its first ever virtual open day 

Aimed at 15 to 18-year-olds, the event is being organised in place of the College’s annual spring Open Day, which has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the College closed to all apart from children of key workers, students with an Education, Health and Care Plan, and those with an assigned social worker, staff have developed the virtual open day as a way to enable school-leavers to explore all of their post-16 options using the Zoom video platform.

The virtual open day will take place on Saturday 25 April, with interactive subject talks scheduled to take place throughout the day (please see table below). These 30-minute sessions are open to anyone thinking about applying to the College for a full-time course or Apprenticeship, but places are limited so registration is required. 

Jo Lacy, Marketing and Student Recruitment Officer, said:

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but, we can’t overlook the necessity for those who are leaving school this year - and who haven’t sorted a place for September - to take the vital next steps to securing their place at College.  

“Their future is still important to us, and we want to let all potential students know that applications for September are being accepted and that staff are on-hand to answer queries about the various courses offered at City College Plymouth.”

Interested parties do not need a Zoom account to join one of the online talks: those who register will be sent an invitation via e-mail, which will enable them to securely log-in and join the College. It really is as easy as one click from their laptop, desktop, tablet or mobile.

Last week, the College was named as the best provider in the South West and second in the UK for Apprenticeships and courses for 16-18 year olds in the Government’s National Achievement Rates Table for the fourth year running.

To sign up for this event, visit the College’s website and complete the online form.

Event schedule:

Advertisement

NEU launches coronavirus advice site for parents and carers
Sector News
@NEUnion launches microsite providing advice for parents and carers Th
University of Edinburgh launches free COVID-19 critical care course for NHS staff
Sector News
@EdinburghUniâ€™s MSc Critical Care team â€“ in conjunction with the R
How COVID-19 is helping to widen the current skills gap
Sector News
The impact of #COVID_19 on the UKâ€™s education system is already astr

  • 10.00am Childcare, Health & Social Care
  • 10.45am Sport & Public Services
  • 11.30am Catering, Hospitality, Travel & Tourism
  • 12.45pm Science
  • 1.30pm Construction
  • 2.15pm Automotive, Engineering & Marine
  • 3.00pm Hair & Beauty
  • 3.45pm Performing Arts, Dance, Music & Live Events
  • 4.30pm Games Development & Computing
  • 5.15pm Business & Media

You may also be interested in these articles:

5 careers that keep you learning
Sector News
It wouldn’t be unfair to suggest we’re all after something a littl
Coronavirus: Advice for Students Coping with Isolation
Sector News
#Coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed our lives in ways we could never h
Creating the Connected Campus
Sector News
@ArubaNetworks and @KHIPUNetworks work with leading Educational instit
NEU launches coronavirus advice site for parents and carers
Sector News
@NEUnion launches microsite providing advice for parents and carers Th
University of Edinburgh launches free COVID-19 critical care course for NHS staff
Sector News
@EdinburghUni’s MSc Critical Care team – in conjunction with the R
How COVID-19 is helping to widen the current skills gap
Sector News
The impact of #COVID_19 on the UK’s education system is already astr
How Has Coronavirus Changed University Education?
Sector News
#Coronavirus has changed university education for students across the
REC welcomes business rate discount for employment businesses but warns against continuing to charge apprenticeship levy on furloughed workers
Sector News
Time to protect jobsThe government has confirmed that employment busin
Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College
Sector News
Learning about motor vehicles has become child’s play for students @
Ofsted: Top marks for City of London Corporation’s children’s social care services
Sector News
Children’s services at the @CityofLondon Corporation has been graded
Free School Meals to be extended over the Easter Holidays
Sector News
Government extension of Free School Meals over the Easter Holiday Comm
Principal of Barking & Dagenham College guarantees places for all students
Sector News
The Principal of @BarkingCollege has written to all students to let th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

himanshu propliners
himanshu propliners has a new avatar. 41 minutes ago
himanshu propliners
himanshu propliners
himanshu propliners 46 minutes ago

okayacentresector62noida.in/

thumbnail

Okaya Centre Sector 62 Noida 9899920199 | Okaya TCS Noida

okaya centre sector 62 noida offers you a wide range of office spaces call 9899920199 for honest real estate consultancy services.

1
1 person likes this.
himanshu propliners
himanshu propliners 47 minutes ago

propliners.in/express-trade-tower-noida-sector-132…

thumbnail

Express Trade Tower 2 Noida Sector 132 | 9899920199 Office Space ETT

Express trade tower 2 offers wide range of office space call 9899920199 for office space for rent in ett2 noida expressway, Express trade tower noida

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4341)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page