Research Highlights Menopause Support Needs for Women with a Learning Sisability and their Carers

As we mark World Menopause Day (18 October), the University of Sunderland is leading new award-winning research to improve menopause support for women with a learning disability and the people who care for them.

The initial project was completed in March 2026 in collaboration with the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and the NHS North East and North Cumbria ICB.

It explored the lived experiences of pre- and post-menopausal women with a learning disability and their carers.

The study found that good communication between healthcare staff and people with a learning disability is essential. It also highlighted that menopause can be harder to identify in people with a learning disability, as some menopausal symptoms can be similar to those linked to their disability. This can lead to symptoms being misunderstood or overlooked, which may delay diagnosis and treatment.

Other key findings showed that community groups give those with a learning disability and their carers a chance to share information, learn from others, and support each other. The study also found that education for everyone involved is important to help women with learning disabilities through the menopause transition.

Dr Ellen Gambles, Associate Researcher at the University’s Helen McArdle Nursing and Care Research Institute, who is leading the study, said:

“People with a learning disability face many additional challenges as they go through the menopause. They can often feel isolated and a burden to those around them.

“Due to a lack of education about reproductive health, when they begin experiencing mental, physical and psychological symptoms of menopause it can have a heavy impact on their daily lives. Similarly, carers too often lack knowledge of menopause and make personal sacrifices as they want to do their best to support the people that they care for.

“I hope this study will shine a light on this often-overlooked group of women in our society to transform education and clinical practice leading to significant improvements in the quality of life for these individuals and those who support them.”

Dr Kathy Petersen, a GP and medical director at North East and North Cumbria ICB, said:

“People with a learning disability often have an earlier menopause and are less likely to have their symptoms recognised and managed well.

“Our region’s learning disability network has co-produced a menopause passport to help patients and carers recognise and advocate for their symptoms and management plans. This study will include looking at the passport and how it has helped, and how we might make further improvements in the future.”

Findings from the women with a learning disability alone were presented at the inaugural Women’s Health conference at the University of Hull in May 2026, where Dr Gambles and her research team were awarded the Best Oral Presentation (Audience Choice) Prize.

At the 35th Annual Scientific conference of the British Menopause Society in Kenilworth in June 2026, the findings from both the women with a learning disability and carers of women with a learning disability were presented and awarded the prize for Best Oral Presentation.

Supervising Dr Gambles on the study is Professor Yitka Graham, Head of the Helen McArdle Nursing and Care Research Institute and Professor of Health Services Research.

Professor Graham, who also the Senior Staff Sponsor of the University of Sunderland’s Staff Menopause Network, said:

“Historically, menopause has been an overlooked and taboo subject but more recently it has moved to being widely discussed in the media and wider society.

“Menopause research has typically been focused on the general population of women and often omits the experiences of marginalised groups such as women with a learning disability and women of colour

“Largely absent from the literature are the experiences of those who care for people with a learning disability as they go through the menopause transition.”

Dr Gambles is now taking this research to the next stage, working with Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust to develop resources for menopause support.

She will also be developing a video on the menopause in collaboration with women with learning disabilities and their carers, to provide meaningful resources to improve quality of life and understanding.

To request a full copy of the report, visit here.