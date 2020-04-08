https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/08/coronavirus-and-school-closures/

Coronavirus and school closures

Today's blog looks at media reports based on speculation that schools could reopen after the Easter holidays.

Schools reopening predictions in the media

Today, Wednesday 8 April, the Department for Education has issued a statement in response to reports that schools may reopen after the Easter holidays.

The Times reported this morning on the suggestion the Government may reopen schools in an attempt to kick-start the economy. The same story has since been picked up by multiple other outlets.

Our position on closures is clear: schools will remain closed until the scientific advice indicates it is safe to open them.

A Government Spokesperson said:

"Schools will remain closed until further notice, except for children of critical workers and the children who are most vulnerable.

"We will re-open schools when the scientific advice indicates it is safe to do so."