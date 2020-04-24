 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

20 EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges announced

Details
Hits: 334
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Outstanding @Microsoft training academy @DanesfieldSchl selected as #EdTech Demonstrator School

Microsoft training academy based in Marlow one of only 20 schools to launch the new Government scheme

Danesfield School, an Ofsted Outstanding primary school in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, has today become one of only 20 schools and colleges across the UK to become an EdTech demonstrator school. The programme was created to enable schools and colleges to share best practice for using technology in learning, and earlier this month was refocused in the short term to specifically focus on supporting remote teaching. 

With a focus on growth mindset, Danesfield has built a culture of curiosity and learning through technology in recent years, including the creation of a 21st century learning classroom and dedicated science block, providing a rich and broad learning experience that prepares primary school children for the next stage in their education. 

Sarah Morgan, Headteacher at Danesfield School, said

"The Danesfield team are hugely excited about the opportunity to work with schools across the country at this challenging time and in the future, building their use of technology to enhance the creativity and learning opportunities for children. Technology is embedded at the core of our teaching, and we have witnessed the significant benefits it brings in helping children develop a love of learning. We have been a Microsoft training academy for three years, and to now be selected as just one of 20 schools nationally launching this initiative is a great credit to all the staff at Danesfield school."

A list of successful applicants who applied to the EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges programme:

List of successful applicants

HTML

Details

This programme helps providers share good practice on using technology to support remote teaching.

In April 2020, the programme was refocused to help support remote teaching and working during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and to allow new applicants to apply for funding.

Advertisement

North Kent College produces essential PPE equipment to help protect key workers!
Sector News
@NKCollege1 have begun the production of vital #PPE equipment, face vi
University of Plymouth Student receives national award to boost robotics studies
Sector News
@PlyUni student has been awarded a prestigious bursary by the Institut
List of standards with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Last updated 24 April 2020Â This table includes links to information f

You may also be interested in these articles:

North Kent College produces essential PPE equipment to help protect key workers!
Sector News
@NKCollege1 have begun the production of vital #PPE equipment, face vi
ESFA post-16 provider relief scheme
Sector News
Information about @ESFAgov support available for post-16 training prov
Providing apprenticeships during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Guidance for apprentices, employers, training providers and assessment
Actions for FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Guidance for further education #FE providers on maintaining education
Hugh Baird College are very proud to have such inspirational and dedicated students, supporting the healthcare workforce and providing exceptional care
Sector News
@HughBaird College’s Health, Social Care, Nursing and Dental student
University of Plymouth Student receives national award to boost robotics studies
Sector News
@PlyUni student has been awarded a prestigious bursary by the Institut
List of standards with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Last updated 24 April 2020 This table includes links to information f
Supporting our apprentices through lockdown
Sector News
@Steve_WillisLTD is one of the leading gas, plumbing and electrical tr
Ofqual's approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles
Sector News
@Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles sa
Award-winning Barking & Dagenham College photography graduate gives tips on how succeed
Sector News
Award-winning photography graduate gives tips on how succeed @BarkingC
Surge in calls regarding redundancies and returning to work as employers plan their next steps
Sector News
@Peninsula_UK sees a surge in calls to their #HR advice line regarding
Havering College are pulling together to support local communities in the fight against COVID-19
Sector News
@HaveringCollege staff are playing their part in helping to support ou

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sparsholt College Group
Sparsholt College Group has published a new article: Sparsholt College staff pitch in with animal care 14 minutes ago
North Kent College (NKC)
North Kent College (NKC) has published a new article: North Kent College produces essential PPE equipment to help protect key workers! 22 minutes ago
Sparsholt College Group
Sparsholt College Group shared a video in channel. 2 hours 15 minutes ago

Sparsholt College - Behind The Scenes

Sparsholt College - Behind The Scenes

Deputy Principal Julie Milburn shows us behind the scenes and how we're looking after our animals during the College closure. Please note this video...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4470)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page